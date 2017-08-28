Women Reveal The Specific Movements That Make Them Orgasm

The interview questions about genital touching conducted by OMGYes were very specific: What amount of pressure do you prefer? (from being touched very lightly to medium and hard pressure); What shape or style of motion do you prefer? (“Side to side, up and down, diagonal, circular, tall ovals, wide ovals, pushing/pressing in one spot, pulsating/rapid pushing in one spot,” etc.); Where do you prefer to be touched on your vulva/vagina? (“Directly on clitoris, on the skin around clitoris, avoid touching clitoris directly, occasionally brushing over clitoris but not applying pressure to it,” etc.); And, lastly, what preference of touch do you prefer? (fingers, hands, mouth, etc.).

According to the study’s findings, two thirds of respondents preferred direct clitoral stimulation with most reporting that they also like stimulation just around the clitoris.

When it comes to preferred shapes and styles of genital touching, 63 percent of women said they like up and down motions and 51 percent of women said they liked circular movements. A good amount of women (41 percent) preferred just one style of touch instead of multiple. Researchers also found that most women prefer light or medium pressure, with 16 percent reported that they liked all types of pressure during stimulation.

“Women might find it helpful to think about these different dimensions of genital touch or stimulation when exploring their sexual response during solo or partnered sexual play,” the study reads. “And therapists and educators might find these dimensions helpful in making specific suggestions to couples. Having these four dimensions of touch in mind may give individuals or couples more direction or concrete ideas to experiment with that go beyond broad encouragement to simply ‘go explore and see what you like.’”

This article has been updated with more information about the 2014-2015 OMGYes video chat interviews. The headline has been changed to better reflect the content of those interviews.