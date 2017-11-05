Strange Things, Indeed!: Heteronormativity and Sexuality in Stranger Things 2

The Duffers are at it again: Stranger Things 2 was a largely redemptive season. We’re not left to question Eleven’s status of alive or dead. She makes her first appearance in the first episode and we see that she’s alive, well, and more powerful than ever. Images aligning the female anatomy with evil were also markedly decreased. Yes, Eleven breaks out of the Upside Down through a placenta-like encasement, but I think we can agree that she is reborn—as Jane.

While timid women (i.e. Max’s mother, Nancy and Mike’s mother—primarily mothers in general, which begs to question what the Duffers’ own mother was like) still plague the background of the show, that’s where they remain. The main female characters have gained a lot of agency this season though its mostly driven by their heteronormative romances.

El/Jane spends much of the season on a mission for her own identity. When she’s not psychically changing the television channel or throwing things at the overly machismo Hopper (without so much as a nosebleed, I might add), El sets out in working overalls to find her mother, her “sister,” and what it means to be “Jane”—a giant leap ahead of falling into line with a group of boys and dressing up in overtly feminine hand-me-downs to disguise her true self. On this mission, she seems to find that she’s not up for taking orders and being a follower. Episode seven, though a great distraction from the main plotline, sees the birth of a leader. Jane won’t be forced to stay behind her mother’s house, won’t allow a cold-blooded revenge killing, and decides to be the savior rather than the saved.

Did Hopper save El from the cold during the interim of seasons one and two? Yes. But he also suppressed her identity. She chooses to forgive—but mostly because of Mike. In fact, a lot of her actions in the episodes other than seven are driven by her love of Mike. She visits him in her mind, wants to break free to help him, and runs away in jealousy.

With Nancy, it’s much of the same. We finally see her mourn for Barbara. And in this act of friendship we see Nancy for the first time as more than a high school cliché’s. Yes, she gets drunk and has to be safely carried home by her one true love because she’s angry with her high school cliché boyfriend, but we know her a little better now. In fact, her drunken “bullshit” tirade is probably her most meaningful dialogue to date. In one moment, she separates herself from the man she let define her and admits guilt—and in order to have guilt, one must also have autonomy. So maybe Barb died for the sake of Nancy’s agency. Not super comforting given that Nancy immediately latches onto another man. Though we are still able to watch Nancy’s characterization progress once she’s with Jonathan.

This season we see Nancy wield a rifle and think out an intricate plan that fools the entire lot of male scientists up at Hawkins Lab. And this is all driven by her devotion to her dead friend. Thank you, Duffer boys. It’s almost enough to make me overlook the fact that Nancy needed to kindle romance with Jonathan in order to successfully execute said plan. Jonathan does little to nothing, but drive his car—but the whole idea is to move their romance plotline forward, am I right?

But then there’s Max: a perfectly cliché tomboy who fends off advances from an entire squad of middle school boys (minus Mike) for an admirably long amount of time (at least in the Duffers’ fantasy). In fact, it’s only when her (step-)brother Billy, a closeted homosexual hiding behind a façade of overly aggressive masculine heteronormativity, starts taking names that Max becomes interested in Lucas.

(On a side note, I was really hoping that the Duffers were going to delve into Billy struggling with his gay sexuality to explain his over-the-top riotous behavior. But instead they zeroed in on a father–son relationship that likens back to the one King’s abusive bully, Henry, had with his own father in It.)

Max oscillates between a damsel in distress in need of help from Steve and the middle school crew and a total badass: she uses Steve’s phallic baseball bat as a threat to Billy’s own balls in defense of her friends. Again, I think there’s another suggestion of homosexual latency and homophobia here that I hope to see the Duffers explore in future seasons. For now, we remain in this heteronormative “utopia.” Max’s purposed in the show ultimately is to give Lucas a female body to dance with at the end of the season. She doesn’t assist much (if at all) in the discovery and entrapment of the demodogs, Will’s exorcism, or the closing of the gate. Figures. The Duffer’s finally create a female character worth the salt of all the boys combined and her story—at least, for now—is a dead end.

But Joyce at least is in a healthy relationship even as she propels the plot! Yes, she snivels and frets (all understandable, given the circumstances) and sweet Bob puts up with it. His attempt at helping initially leads to Will’s possession, but he ends up saving the day in exchange for his life. Stranger Things really can’t stomach altruism. At least a flawed, kind-hearted oppressor like Hopper is there to comfort Joyce!

But Bob’s death is what drives Joyce to make her most constructive decisions of the season—kill. Put aside being an overprotective mother and cook up your son’s body in the name of love! Luckily Nancy ups the ante—no longer able to see her lover suffering as he watches his brother struggle—and sticks Will with a molten fire poker. But, hey, all in a Duffer’s day of work.