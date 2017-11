The “Stranger Things” kids turned “The Tonight Show” upside down on Thursday.

Host Jimmy Fallon challenged four of the Netflix sci-fi horror show’s stars to a dance-off, and it ended in wonderfully topsy-turvy style.

Actors Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will) each put their own twist on the Dance Movie Generator’s suggestions before Fallon joined them for an inverted finale.