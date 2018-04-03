‘Stranger Things’ Fans Will Be Able To Visit The Upside Down IRL

Dial your excitement up to Eleven.

Universal Studios announced Tuesday that “Stranger Things” will be the star of its annual spookfest, “Halloween Horror Nights,” in Hollywood, Orlando and Singapore.

Fans of the Netflix sci-fi smash will get to enter the Upside Down, an eerie parallel universe swarming with Demogorgons. The demonic beasts haunted the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the show.

Universal Studios collaborated with the streaming service, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer and executive producer Shawn Levy to create themed mazes. The environments will replicate characters, scenes and storylines from the show’s first season — so we wouldn’t recommend that you dress up as Barb, if you know what we mean.

“From the menacing Hawkins National Laboratory, under the U.S. Department of Energy, to the Byers home adorned with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights and the eerie Upside Down woods oozing a shower of floating orb-like spores, the chilling new mazes will offer surprising twists and unexpected turns around every corner,” Universal Studios said in a statement.

The first season of the series focuses on a group of middle school boys whose friend Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) mysteriously disappears. The show has been renewed for a third season.