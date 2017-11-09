'Stranger Things' Kids And James Corden Are Your New Favorite Motown Band

Motown has got a new supergroup.

On Wednesday’s “Late Late Show,” host James Corden got seriously soulful with the stars of “Stranger Things.”

The segment began with a spoof story about how they were once a cover band, which split when the actors landed parts on the Netflix hit and Corden ended up “wasting his life” “wearing a suit and sitting behind a desk.”

There was a happy ending, however, when the skit finished with a wonderful reunion of The Upside Downs.