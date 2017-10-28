ENTERTAINMENT
10/28/2017 03:36 pm ET

'Stranger Things' Star Charlie Heaton Reportedly Busted For Cocaine

The 23-year-old was denied entry into the U.S. at the airport, causing him to miss the show's Thursday premiere.

By Andy McDonald

British actor Charlie Heaton was denied entry into the U.S. after “trace amounts of cocaine were found in his luggage” at Los Angeles International Airport a week ago, according to The Associated Press.

Law enforcement officials told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor admitted to consuming the drug.

The 23-year-old, best known for his role as Jonathan Byers on the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” was forced to return to London and as a result missed the show’s season 2 premiere in LA on Thursday night. 

The second season of “Stranger Things” is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Andy McDonald
Comedy Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Netflix Stranger Things Charlie Heaton
'Stranger Things' Star Charlie Heaton Reportedly Busted For Cocaine

CONVERSATIONS