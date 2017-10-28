'Stranger Things' Star Charlie Heaton Reportedly Busted For Cocaine

British actor Charlie Heaton was denied entry into the U.S. after “trace amounts of cocaine were found in his luggage” at Los Angeles International Airport a week ago, according to The Associated Press.

Law enforcement officials told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor admitted to consuming the drug.

The 23-year-old, best known for his role as Jonathan Byers on the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” was forced to return to London and as a result missed the show’s season 2 premiere in LA on Thursday night.