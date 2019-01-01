U.S. Strategic Command Apologizes For Joke About Dropping Bombs For New Year's

The U.S. Strategic Command is apologizing for a New Year’s Eve tweet that suggested it was ready to drop a bomb.
The tweet, since deleted, noted the annual ball drop to ring in the New Year, then said “if ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger.”
The tweet featured a video of a B-2 bomber dropping bombs as the words “stealth,” “ready” and “lethal” flashed on the screen.
The tweet was deleted and the agency ― which has “Peace is our Profession” in its Twitter bio ― apologized:
The agency, which is part of the Defense Department, told NBC News the post was part of a year-in-review series “meant to feature our command priorities: strategic deterrence, decisive response and combat-ready force.”
The bombs were two conventional Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOP) at a test range in the United States.
Defense Industry Daily reported in 2015 that the 30,000-pound GPS-guided bomb is designed to hit bunkers, tunnels and other underground targets.
The attempt at dark humor bombed on Twitter:
