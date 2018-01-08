Strativia Celebrates 10 Years of Service, Success and Excellence

As we welcome and celebrate a year of new beginnings, possibilities and horizons, we also set our sights on Strativia as she marks a decade of tireless service to the marketplace community here in the Nation’s Capital, as well as across the nation. Founder and CEO, Kenneth Kelly, was extremely delighted in the 200+ attendees who converged at the dazzling Sunset Room at National Harbor in Maryland. The atmosphere was electric and the occasion was commemorative-worthy of all that Strativia has consistently delivered to her customers, client relationships, communities and industries at large. We stopped by to join in the jubilant celebration and had the opportunity to exchange with Kenneth prior to the event.

AS YOU REFLECT OVER A DECADE LEADING STRATIVIA, WHAT WOULD YOU SAY WERE YOUR BIGGEST SUCCESSES?

One of the things I’m most proud of is that we have always presented ourselves as the company we wanted to be, not the company we were at the time. In other words, we presented “bigger” and “better” to the world long before we got there. It was only a matter of time before we became who we wanted to be.

AS A VISIONARY, DID YOU INITIALLY ENVISION THAT YOU’D BE WHERE YOU ARE TODAY AS A COMPANY AND INDUSTRY LEADER?

Yes, I simply thought we’d get here sooner.

You see, over the years, I’ve become quite fond of what I call “urban hikes,” where I’d simply casually walk and think for hours at a time around the city. During these walks, I envisioned how we’d tackle a problem, the salient points of the pitch that may resonate with a customer, and how and what I’d say if given the opportunity. I’d think about both the long and short term. During these urban hikes I would also surmise that Strativia was a highly successful company despite not yet having amassed the revenue levels and employee headcount. In many ways, those urban hikes compelled me to see, believe and literally walk-in the place where we were supposed to be as a company. I saw those things years before they would materialize.

WHAT WAS THE DRIVING FACTOR THAT “KEPT YOU GOING” IN DURING THE TOUGH TIMES, DAYS, YEARS WHERE YOU MAY HAVE WANTED TO SHIFT OR QUIT…

For me, pushing through tough times is a matter of muscle memory that you only develop over time. Beyond that, it boils down to personal pride, perseverance and faith in yourself and your ability to see things through to completion. But that wasn’t always the case.

I can vividly remember the end of year one in business with no sales to speak of. I was contemplating going back to Corporate America and even began to update my resume. It was one of the most devastating feelings I’d ever experienced. I looked directly into the face of failure and didn’t know which one way to go. It was at that point, my wife Carmen, allowed me to borrow some of her faith. Dispute mounting bills and a 3 year old daughter with immediate needs, she saw what Strativia could be and if I quit, so many others would not realize their dreams or accomplish their goals. In a sense, her faith helped me to realize that the vision was bigger than me and quitting was selfish and too easy to do and no one would be inspired by it. After this awakening, I got my second and third wind and once I looked up, we were actually making it as a company.

KELLY’S 3 BIGGEST STRATIVIA CHALLENGES AND LESSONS LEARNED

Sometimes the best executed plans simply will not work no matter how much your research and due diligence suggests that they will. Often, your timing is off or you are pitching the wrong person who will never buy what you selling no matter what. You must remain enthusiastic and push forward (persist) even when others cannot see or understand your vision. Eventually, you hit your stride and all will have been worth it.

“My fear of failure was simply a form of stress and stress is an indication that you don’t have a solution to a problem. My problem at that time is that I didn’t have the right strategy that would lead Strativia onto the path of growth. Once I figured that out, I changed our approach and success soon followed.” –Kenneth Kelly, CEO and President, Strativia

KELLY’S 3 SMART TIPS ON LEADERSHIP

1) Allow employees to do their job to the best of their abilities without interfering. If you interfere too often, you discourage your employees from being empowered to make decisions without running them by you first.

2) As you grow, you simply cannot be involved in all aspects of the company. Some things you simply don’t need to know as it’s not the best use of your time.

3) Allow 24 hours before making important decisions that you may later regret. From employee raises to terminations, take time to carefully consider your reasoning, for a minimum of 24 hours to weigh pros and cons. Never make on the spot decisions if you do not have to.

WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED OR EXPERIENCED ON THE VALUE OF TEAM AND TEAM COLLABORATION?

The late Maya Angelou once wrote that, “...Nobody, but nobody can make it out here alone.”

That was one of the most profound pieces of business advice I’ve ever learned. Strativia is the success it is today because everyone has a voice—employees, teaming partners and even friends of the company. We don’t care where a good idea comes from. If it makes sense and can help us achieve our strategic objectives and hit our revenue targets, we’re open to trying it.

As a company, although our senior leadership came from big companies with mature processes and detailed systems, we’ve always operated like a start-up company where ideas and suggestions from the team were acted upon, rather nimbly in many cases. We were never the type of company to succumb to “paralysis of analysis.” At Strativia, our people are encouraged to not just contribute their ideas, opinions and suggestions, but to execute on them as well.

KELLY’S 6 SUCCESS TIPS FOR ENTREPRENEURS

· Be crystal clear on what services you will offer and confirm who buys those services

· Don’t be overly diversified until you have first become proficient in one area first

· Diversify by starting to offer ancillary services that compliment your core

· Bring on partners who can help you develop competencies in areas outside of your core

· Remember that success takes time.

· Put in the work and don’t give up!

