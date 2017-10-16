Stray Dog Crashes A Wedding And Finds His Own Happily Ever After

Wedding crashers can often be unwelcome and obnoxious freeloaders. But that was not the case when an unexpected guest showed up at the recent nuptials of Marília Pieroni and Matheus Gomes Martins.

Felipe Paludetto Fotógrafo Marília Pieroni and Matheus Gomes Martins tied the knot on Sept. 30 in Laranjal Paulista, Brazil.

When Marília married Matheus on Sept. 30 in Laranjal Paulista, Brazil, rainy weather forced the couple to move the ceremony into a tent. As guests took their seats, a stray dog with muddy paws wandered into the area but was escorted outside. He then made his way back in again.

“As the ceremony started, to everyone’s surprise, it was the dog who came in when the bridal chorus began to play,” Marília told The Dodo.

Felipe Paludetto Fotógrafo The couple was pleasantly surprised by the furry wedding crasher.

Felipe Paludetto Fotógrafo The pup took a nap on the bride's veil as the couple exchanged vows.

For the second time, the persistent pup was moved outside, and the ceremony carried on. But while the couple was exchanging their vows, the dog entered yet again and plopped down on the bride’s veil for a nap ― a moment captured in the photo above.

“I was really surprised and thought the little guy was really cute,” Marília told HuffPost in Portuguese.

The newlyweds embraced their bonus guest, allowing him to stay for the reception. According to the bride, the dog enjoyed some food from the buffet but disappeared again shortly after.

Felipe Paludetto Fotógrafo After the wedding, the newlyweds decided they wanted to adopt the stray dog.

After the wedding, the couple decided they wanted to adopt the pup and make him an official part of their new family. They tracked him down on Oct. 10, after receiving a call from a woman who knew his whereabouts.

The pup, who has since been named Snoop, has finally found his much-deserved forever home.

“[Snoop] is adapting very well to his new routine,” the bride told HuffPost. “He is very playful, needy and caring. We are so happy with him.”

Courtesy of the couple A happy family, indeed.

Courtesy of the couple Look at those smiles!

Now, the couple hopes their story will inspire others to adopt as well.

“Here in Brazil, we have so many abandoned animals living in the street,” the bride told HuffPost. “We want to make an appeal to people to not buy animals and to adopt them instead.”