Stream Token: A New Cryptocurrency To Help Video Content Creators Earn A Fair Living

The rise of social media has made it possible for anyone, anywhere to become an overnight “celebrity.” From Facebook live, to Instagram stories, to good-old YouTube videos, more people are becoming obsessed with video-content creation. Yet as millions of views come pouring in, one would think that the creators behind the content are being compensated nicely. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

Current video streaming platforms, such as YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, have exploited content creators since their inception. Generating popular and meaningful content has never translated to lucrative or even sustainable careers for even the most influential content creators. This is because platforms take up to 50 percent of a content creator's earnings, after creators pay out-of-pocket for expenses. Creators are often left penniless while the big platforms rake in the profits.

Fortunately, a new blockchain based token for content creators announced last week that it has closed its $5 million “advisor round” token pre-sale. The Stream Token was conceived as a way to finally allow digital media creators to earn a fair living from their work, without being exploited by streaming platforms that take an unreasonably large share of their revenue.

Notable backers of the Stream Token “advisor round” include Pantera Capital, Fenbushi Capital, Coinfund, FBG Capital, ZhenFund, BLOCKCHAIN PARTNERS Korea, and INBlockchain, along with individual participants like Jed McCaleb, Michael Arrington, David Johnston, Leon Fu, Roland Hicks, Andrew Yashchuk, and Ramtin from Abstract VC.

Stream Stream Team Photo

Greg Kufera, CTO of Stream, believes the Stream Token is the long-awaited heart of internet streaming.

“We see Silicon Valley coming full circle to fulfill and advance the original intentions of the internet: universal access to information, interpersonal connection that transcends boundaries, equitable economic abundance, and unprecedented social harmony. We will settle for nothing less,” he said.

In order to better understand how blockchain technology is revolutionizing video-content creation, I interviewed Ben Yu, Stream’s co-founder and CEO.

Q: When did you become familiar with the blockchain space?

I've been familiar with the blockchain space for a very long time, having dropped out of Harvard and joined the Thiel Fellowship--a program where billionaire founder of PayPal, Peter Thiel, gives 20 entrepreneurs under the age of 20 $100,000 to stop going to school and pursue new ventures. Just a few years before, Vitalik Buterin also received the Thiel Fellowship and dropped out of Waterloo to create Ethereum. By the time Vitalik started Ethereum, I'd already become familiar with Bitcoin and enraptured by its value proposition as an excellent store of value and global transactional system. Ethereum took things to the next level by clarifying the paradigm shifts facilitated in innumerable industries by blockchain technology.

Q: How did you come up with the idea to apply blockchain technology to content streaming?

Applying blockchain technology to content streaming kind of fell into my lap as a serendipitous accident. Over the past year, I've actually garnered over 50 million views on Facebook as a mild internet celebrity. I didn't receive a single cent from any of these videos, despite massive engagement, so I realized that something was clearly broken in the industry today. It was clear that there *was* money in content creation, certainly (YouTube alone has a private valuation of over $100 billion and processes over $10 billion in revenue every year)— but it was also clear that very little of this money was actually trickling down to the content creators who were the ones putting in all the blood, sweat, and tears to keep this ecosystem alive.

I realized that the problem boiled down to a very simple point: today content creators and content platforms (like YouTube, Twitch, etc.) have fundamentally misaligned incentives. Both of them are trying to make as much money as possible, but whatever money they make comes directly from the pockets of the other player. Creators and platforms are effectively at economic war with each other. Both of them are trying to command as much of the same zero-sum economic pie as possible, and it's clear that content platforms are winning this war.

Platforms have been able to win this war by becoming monopolies through platform lock-in. A good friend of ours, the popular Facebooker DK the Human, made a video that perfectly encapsulates this point. Essentially, if you're a YouTube creator, you're stuck on YouTube. Forever. If you ever want to move somewhere else, you have to give up everything and start from scratch - if you have 10 million subscribers on YouTube, you will need to give up with entire following and start over from nothing.

For the first time, blockchain technology provides an opportunity to fundamentally change the paradigm here, and align incentives between all actors in this space, in particular content platforms and content creators.

Q: What are some major issues content creator face today and how is Stream using blockchain technology to solve these problems?

Stream is able to align incentives for the first time between content creators and content platforms, and ensure that content creators are able to capture a maximum of the money both fans and sponsors want to send them.

One of the biggest issues facing content creators today is earning a sustainable living from their work. It's really hard to “make it” as a full-time content creator. Even with millions of views and countless fans, content creators are often barely eking by financially, if at all. This, in a nutshell:

“Hard to work when you’re constantly worried about if you can buy groceries,” Dunn told news.com.au.

“My whole life creatively has been largely unpaid labour.

“There needs to be some more discussion around this and solutions for content creators because as it stands, it’s unfair and not working.”

Musician Meghan Tonjes, who has around 300,000 vlog and music channel subscribers, told Dunn she performed to screaming fans at a VidCon showcase this year while worrying about whether she could afford her food shopping.

In essence, despite the economy valuing the contributions of content creators on a massive scale, vertically-integrated platforms are able to soak up a disproportionately large chunk of this value as a result of platform lock-in. A properly constructed blockchain platform, however, unlike a traditional vertically-integrated company, can incentivize the network to take only a fair share of its revenue, leaving the lion’s share to content creators.

We are developing a platform to reward content creators, viewers, and other actors in this ecosystem fairly. This will be accomplished through a distributed system of governance, with the intention that no single party controls a content creator’s source of income, so that all actors are game-theoretically motivated to be fair. Since this system is powered by cryptocurrency, we anticipate that the network fees (for things like serving the videos) will be much less than on today’s conventional content platforms. This cryptocurrency is called Stream Token.

Q: How is Stream fairly rewarding content creators?

One way that we are incentivizing fairness is by rewarding content creators for creating great content even if their videos are free. Our system measures how much a video is valued by its viewers (such as by views or upvotes), and distributes Stream Tokens to content creators based on how much value they have generated in the ecosystem. This distribution occurs at no direct cost to viewers, and is possible because Stream Token is a new cryptocurrency specifically created for the video streaming economy. In a month, we are releasing a Chrome Extension that distributes tokens in exactly this way for videos on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. This Chrome Extension is our first product, and a predecessor to our target protocol.

We will be releasing our whitepaper in several weeks, and this will explain in technical detail both our view of the internet video economy today, and the steps we have taken and plan to take to tackle these issues. Besides the gargantuan problem of revenue share, we see Stream as a solution to issues like censorship, attribution, ownership, and licensing.

Q: Do you think blockchain technology can be applied to other forms of creative content? If so, how?

Absolutely. In fact, our long term vision is exactly to change the paradigm for all of content distribution and make any form of content creation far more profitable for creators. Streaming is to Stream as books were to Amazon - it's the perfect first market for us to tackle for many reasons, but isn't the end of the story by any means.

We're specifically targeting video streaming to start because it's a fantastic first market to create a consumer blockchain killer application. In order to create a consumer blockchain killer app, we have to introduce as little new behavior from an existing user flow as possible, and abstract away as much of the blockchain as possible while still demonstrating the enormous value-add blockchain technology has to offer. Think of the internet - any person from ages 5 to 95 can use Facebook today without having to understand HTTP or TCP/IP. This is untrue of basically all blockchain applications today. To be able to use any blockchain app today, there's a huge learning curve even for technically savvy users. For the average person, it's just a non-starter, period.

Livestreaming in particular is a perfect market to introduce a consumer blockchain killer application, because the user flow is already almost identical to using a cryptocurrency. As the world works today, users spend their fiat money (e.g. US dollars) to buy virtual currencies like Periscope Hearts or Twitch Bits, and then use these currencies to send value to content creators, who then cash that currency out back to US dollars. This is the same user flow as converting to a cryptocurrency today, except unlike cryptocurrencies, Periscope Hearts or Twitch Bits are only convertible to and from USD. Besides payment, we are designing our platform to integrate seamlessly with how content creators and viewers interact online today. Our Chrome Extension works with popular centralized platforms like YouTube and Twitch, and the decentralized video platform we are developing will behave in a similar way to these contemporary centralized platforms.

Applying the same principle of the underlying decentralization logic to other forms of content is a pretty straightforward technical step - everything we're doing with video streaming applies the same to music, film, or written content. The main challenge is in establishing the new user paradigm of using a new currency or token to transact in for these other industries, and creating these economies from the ground up. We absolutely believe this is the future, and we believe that after we demonstrate the economic success of our protocol in the livestreaming and VOD markets, it will be far easier for us to expand the same philosophy and strategy to other forms of creative content.

Q: Is there anything specific Stream hopes to accomplish in the future?

Absolutely - we have very large dreams and ambitions in this space. Our driving mission is to make content creation far more profitable for content creators, large and small, across every form of content. To do so, our goal is to better align incentives between content distribution platforms and content creators from the very start, and break the monopolistic hold current content platforms have over all forms of content distribution (platform lock-in, as described earlier).

How do we break this? Simple. The reason no one can compete with YouTube today is because not only do you have to build a better front-end user experience, but you also have to get all the content, all the users, all the content creators from scratch. That's pretty much an impossible endeavor at face value, since YouTube has such a huge existing network effect and consequent moat.

That doesn't have to be the case, however. Think BitTorrent - when you create a new BitTorrent client, you instantly have access to every single torrent that's ever existed before, because torrents are all stored in the same open protocol format on third party sites and easily accessible by any torrent client by design. This means that all you have to do to instantly create a winning BitTorrent client is to create the best front-end user experience, and you can instantly start capturing market share and delivering greater value to users than existing clients, since they still have access to all the content they did using any other client.

There's no reason video streaming at large should be any different. What we can do is by design create a protocol that stores all the content, all the users, and all the content creators on the protocol layer, not the application/front-end layer. This means that just like torrenting, all you have to do is create a better front-end client experience, and you instantly have access to all the content, all the users, all the subscribers, and can instantly start capturing market share. This ultimately aligns interests incredibly well across all parties and incentivizes the creation of the best end-user experience, because it ensures that no company can develop such a large network effect moat that it becomes an effective monopoly, and no longer needs to innovate and constantly keep improving its user experience.

In short, in our vision of the future, we see making a new YouTube as a months-long endeavor as opposed to a ten year endeavor. All you have to do to create a better YouTube is to create a better front-end user experience, and the rest is already all there for you. What's more, to stay on top, developers of competing clients/front-ends will have to constantly promise users the best experience and can't simply rest on their laurels, because none of them are able to develop a monopolistic moat advantage that allows them to just milk their user-base without constantly providing incredible value.

Over time, as mentioned earlier, we ultimately see ourselves expanding this same vision of breaking monopolies and disintermediating middlemen to all of content creation at large - music, film, written content, and so on. Video streaming is just our bookstore, but we aim to be the Amazon of all content distribution on the internet.