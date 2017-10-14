Ranking The Best TV Shows You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Oct. 14, “Transparent” tops the list yet again. The Amazon show has been a critical darling for its entire run, although this season seems to be garnering less attention. A report in the Wall Street Journal also claimed that the audience continues to be very, very small.

Netflix’s “American Vandal” has moved considerably up in the list as many more pieces came out to praise the show, including an especially well written article in the New Yorker. NBC’s “Will & Grace” and HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” join the list for the first time. You can stream the former on Hulu.