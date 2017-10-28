Ranking The Best TV Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of Oct. 28, “Stranger Things 2” tops the list. The Streamline for Netflix (link TK) gets into this more specifically, but the “Stranger Things” series continues to be both a critically-acclaimed and very popular show, a rarity these days.

As mentioned last week, many shows that critics loves these days ― like “The Deuce” ― continue to not do super well in the ratings and that’s a shame. That show did earn a slight uptick in viewership last week though. The finale is this Sunday, so you should give it a shot!

“Mindhunter” went up a few places in the list this week. More critics are professing love for the show and it’s looking like a hit. Netflix is really having a standout 2017 in terms of quality show releases.

In other industry news, Apple’s highly anticipated entry into the market will apparently be “nipple-free” and family friendly, according to Bloomberg, who ran the headline, “Apple’s Billion Dollar Bet on Hollywood Is the Opposite of Edgy.” So that will be fun.

Good luck this week, and we hope this helps.