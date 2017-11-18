Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

Amazon really wants to be a part of your life. The more you stream, the more potential there is for you to click over to buy something on their service. More recently there’s also that Alexa thing that everyone seems to kind of want but isn’t sure whether to trust yet. Regardless, Amazon is officially ubiquitous.
If the video component of Amazon Prime ― which mainly offers shipping advantages when buying products ― seems very much like a side project, that’s because it is a side project. But so far, the company has seemingly committed to creating pretty great shows. They also have rights to the HBO library. Against all odds, Amazon is an enticing service to stream with ― and there’s a good chance you already have a subscription.
For the weekend of Nov. 18, Streamline is recommending “One Mississippi” in the top spot once again.
Although Amazon didn’t add any notable shows to its service this week, their announcement of what’s to come on the platform dominated streaming news.
The company spent somewhere around $200 million just for the rights to turn J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” series into television shows. Deadline wrote that each season will likely cost around $100 million to $150 million, dwarfing the roughly $90 million HBO is spending on the last season of “Game of Thrones.”
Such a project is obviously way, way different than the company’s television direction so far of mostly creating small comedies. Although it’d be amazing to see what Tig Notaro could do with a $100 million season of “One Mississippi,” the already built-in fanbase for “LOTR” could make the project profitable.
Amazon will likely sell way more books, toys and other “LOTR” merchandise by being the host of the new series. It was always the supposed end-goal of Amazon wading into television production that the shows would end up driving more sales. It’s seemed dubious that shows like “Transparent” or “Red Oaks” truly were doing that. If the “LOTR” experiment ends up working out, you can probably expect more adaptations with huge merchandise potential to follow.
The service is also planning a free version of their video streaming content that would be ad-supported and not require a Prime subscription. The thinking is likely ― come for the free “LOTR” show and spend $100 on a replica sword or some other tchotchke.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 2 Release: Sept. 8, 2017
Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.
Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.
Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country.
Season 4 Release: Sept. 22, 2017
Plot: A trans parent rebuilds family.
Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.
Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes.
Season 3 Release: Oct. 20, 2017
Plot: Young man finds his way.
Pro: It breezes along as a solid coming-of-age story.
Con: The last season isn't particularly funny, but does adequately wrap up the storylines for those invested in the first two seasons.
Season 1 Release: Aug. 25, 2017
Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.
Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.
Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, that plays with the genre, will feel tiresome.
Season 1 Release: May 12, 2017
Plot: A couple's relationship is tested.
Pro: This show finds comedy in stories about nuanced sexuality that often don't get told on television.
Con: If you really loved Jill Soloway's other show, "Transparent," this might be a slight letdown.
Season 1 Release: Aug. 3, 2017
Plot: A meandering buddy cop satire.
Pro: The poster tagline is "Channing Tatum Presents." Also Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jenny Slate are in this.
Con: Six hours is a long commitment for a parody of 1980s cop stories.
Season 3 Finale: April 4, 2017
Plot: Parents try being good parents.
Pro: It's interesting that this show is now so beloved by critics that Rob Delaney isn't known as that Twitter guy anymore.
Con: It's a bit mindless compared to other shows you could be watching.
Season 1 Release: Oct. 13, 2017
Plot: Series of mythical horror stories.
Pro: The podcast this show is based on provided great source material. It’s also still more or less the Halloween season.
Con: Critics were mostly underwhelmed with this adaptation.
