Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Nov. 18, Streamline is recommending “One Mississippi” in the top spot once again.

Although Amazon didn’t add any notable shows to its service this week, their announcement of what’s to come on the platform dominated streaming news.

The company spent somewhere around $200 million just for the rights to turn J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” series into television shows. Deadline wrote that each season will likely cost around $100 million to $150 million, dwarfing the roughly $90 million HBO is spending on the last season of “Game of Thrones.”

Such a project is obviously way, way different than the company’s television direction so far of mostly creating small comedies. Although it’d be amazing to see what Tig Notaro could do with a $100 million season of “One Mississippi,” the already built-in fanbase for “LOTR” could make the project profitable.

Amazon will likely sell way more books, toys and other “LOTR” merchandise by being the host of the new series. It was always the supposed end-goal of Amazon wading into television production that the shows would end up driving more sales. It’s seemed dubious that shows like “Transparent” or “Red Oaks” truly were doing that. If the “LOTR” experiment ends up working out, you can probably expect more adaptations with huge merchandise potential to follow.

The service is also planning a free version of their video streaming content that would be ad-supported and not require a Prime subscription. The thinking is likely ― come for the free “LOTR” show and spend $100 on a replica sword or some other tchotchke.