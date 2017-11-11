Ranking The Best Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of Nov. 11, “Alias Grace” tops the list, followed by fellow Netflix show, “Lady Dynamite.” For more on those shows check out the Netflix Streamline.

It’s a good thing though that Netflix has had so many hits lately as their first mega-popular show, “House of Cards,” now appears to be essentially canceled, with a possible return as a very different show. After multiple people accused Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment — including incidents with underage boys — the show suspended production. It appears that Netflix might have Spacey’s character killed off and focus on Robin Wright’s character instead.

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” remains high on the list. This parody of a home-cooking show premiered a few weeks ago on truTV, but has been consistently funny and well-written. Amy Sedaris has long been a national treasure (people don’t talk enough about “Strangers with Candy,” which she did with a young Stephen Colbert) and that’s no different with this new project. It’s a bit hard to stream on TruTV as you need to have a cable package, but if you do, then give this a shot.

“The Good Place” joins the list as more and more critical praise for the show comes through. Although the show is currently airing on NBC, you can watch with Hulu as well. National Geographic has a show on the list for the first time, “The Long Road Home,” which is a miniseries about American soldiers. You can watch episodes on their website. The episodes are movie-length, so it’s a big commitment, but the show is well worth checking out.

Good luck this week, and we hope this helps.