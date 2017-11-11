Ranking The Best Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show, but you’ve got a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.
HuffPost’s Streamline is a go-to source for what to watch online right now. It includes recommendations for scripted TV shows, both live-action and animated, chosen by writers who watch countless series and have an eye on what other critics are ecstatic about this minute.
The weekly list values newness to promote shows that might not be on your radar yet. On the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. The main list below also includes shows that you can stream online with a cable package (such as programs on HBO, Showtime and FX Networks).
The idea: Come to Streamline before you accidentally waste your time with a bad show. Wait a minute to save a minute.
For the weekend of Nov. 11, “Alias Grace” tops the list, followed by fellow Netflix show, “Lady Dynamite.” For more on those shows check out the Netflix Streamline.
It’s a good thing though that Netflix has had so many hits lately as their first mega-popular show, “House of Cards,” now appears to be essentially canceled, with a possible return as a very different show. After multiple people accused Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment — including incidents with underage boys — the show suspended production. It appears that Netflix might have Spacey’s character killed off and focus on Robin Wright’s character instead.
“At Home with Amy Sedaris” remains high on the list. This parody of a home-cooking show premiered a few weeks ago on truTV, but has been consistently funny and well-written. Amy Sedaris has long been a national treasure (people don’t talk enough about “Strangers with Candy,” which she did with a young Stephen Colbert) and that’s no different with this new project. It’s a bit hard to stream on TruTV as you need to have a cable package, but if you do, then give this a shot.
“The Good Place” joins the list as more and more critical praise for the show comes through. Although the show is currently airing on NBC, you can watch with Hulu as well. National Geographic has a show on the list for the first time, “The Long Road Home,” which is a miniseries about American soldiers. You can watch episodes on their website. The episodes are movie-length, so it’s a big commitment, but the show is well worth checking out.
Good luck this week, and we hope this helps.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 3, 2017
Plot: Questionable murder conviction of immigrant.
Pro: Good news for "Handmaid's Tale" fans: Based on a Margaret Atwood novel, this is a well-done story that showcases resilience in the face of oppression.
Con: The pace is a bit slow.
Season 2 Release: Nov. 10, 2017
Plot: Life through a bipolar lens.
Pro: Maria Bamford is so good in this show. The writing is extremely inventive and is the most worthy successor to executive producer Mitch Hurwitz's other show, "Arrested Development."
Con: Following the narrative can be tricky at times.
Season 1 Finale: TBD
Plot: Absurdist cooking and lifestyle advice.
Pro: Amy Sedaris is as hilarious as ever and the choice to parody this popular genre allows for experimental comedy that suits her talents.
Con: The constant ridiculousness can become too unstuck from reality occasionally.
Season 1 Release: Oct. 13, 2017
Plot: The FBI interviews serial killers.
Pro: David Fincher directs a few of the episodes and the lead, Jonathan Groff, is great.
Con: There's a lot of content about grisly murders these days.
Season 1 Release: Sept. 15, 2017
Plot: Mock investigation into juvenile culprit.
Pro: Critics seem to agree this show is very, very funny and a good parody of the true crime genre.
Con: It centers around one big dick joke, which is a bit one-note.
Season 3 Finale: TBD
Plot: Songs about ups and downs.
Pro: This has quietly been many comedians' favorite show for years.
Con: Some people can't handle musicals. If you're one of them, this might be a hard watch.
Season 2 Finale: TBD
Plot: Souls think they're in heaven.
Pro: The show is funny, but also has a lot of subtly incredible writing.
Con: The charms might be a bit too subtle at times, and often it's almost better just reading about it than watching.
Season 2 Release: Oct. 27, 2017
Plot: Good kids fight paranormal evils.
Pro: This is one of the last few shows that is both extremely popular and critically acclaimed.
Con: The second season isn't quite as fun to watch as the first. Living up to its name, it is "stranger," though.
Season 9 Finale: Dec. 3, 2017
Plot: World is against cranky man.
Pro: Larry David has few rivals in creating inventive story structures that are also relatable.
Con: Some critics seem to think the revival isn't living up to the hype.
Miniseries Finale: Dec. 19, 2017
Plot: American soldiers' lives under fire.
Pro: It's rare a television project about the contemporary battlefield is done so well. This offers a glimpse of the horrors and necessary bravery of American warfare.
Con: The moral, messy quandaries of war should have been explored more.
A note on methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other shows that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. Twitter is also providing HuffPost with data on the most tweeted-about streaming shows on its platform.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.
CONVERSATIONS