Ranking The Best Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of Nov. 4, “At Home with Amy Sedaris” tops the list. This parody of a home-cooking show premiered a few weeks ago on TruTV, but has been consistently funny and well written. Amy Sedaris has long been a national treasure (people don’t talk enough about “Strangers With Candy” which she did with a young Stephen Colbert) and that’s no different with this new project. It’s a bit hard to stream on TruTV as you need to have a cable package, but if you do, then give this a shot.

“Mindhunter” continues to move up the list. This show seems to becoming very popular and is yet another hit for Netflix. Check out Jonathan Groff’s interview on “Fresh Air” this week.

It’s a good thing Netflix has had so many hits lately as their first mega-popular show, “House of Cards,” now appears to be cancelled. The Netflix Streamline gets into this more, but after multiple people accused Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment, including underage men, the show suspended production. So you probably won’t be seeing much more of “House of Cards” unless they find a way to spin off Robin Wright’s character. Given the plot history of the show, it actually wouldn’t be too hard for them to just have her kill Spacey’s character without repercussions.

Netflix’s other huge hit, “Stranger Things 2” moved down a bit on the list given many so-so reviews. The consensus seems to be that this season is solid, but not the same joy as Season 1. The service also debuts “Alias Grace” this week, which has joined the list.

“The Deuce” ended last Sunday to little fanfare. That’s a shame! Why didn’t you watch “The Deuce” while it aired. Please tell.

Good luck this week, and we hope this helps.