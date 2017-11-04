Ranking The Best Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show, but you’ve got a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.
For the weekend of Nov. 4, “At Home with Amy Sedaris” tops the list. This parody of a home-cooking show premiered a few weeks ago on TruTV, but has been consistently funny and well written. Amy Sedaris has long been a national treasure (people don’t talk enough about “Strangers With Candy” which she did with a young Stephen Colbert) and that’s no different with this new project. It’s a bit hard to stream on TruTV as you need to have a cable package, but if you do, then give this a shot.
“Mindhunter” continues to move up the list. This show seems to becoming very popular and is yet another hit for Netflix. Check out Jonathan Groff’s interview on “Fresh Air” this week.
It’s a good thing Netflix has had so many hits lately as their first mega-popular show, “House of Cards,” now appears to be cancelled. The Netflix Streamline gets into this more, but after multiple people accused Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment, including underage men, the show suspended production. So you probably won’t be seeing much more of “House of Cards” unless they find a way to spin off Robin Wright’s character. Given the plot history of the show, it actually wouldn’t be too hard for them to just have her kill Spacey’s character without repercussions.
Netflix’s other huge hit, “Stranger Things 2” moved down a bit on the list given many so-so reviews. The consensus seems to be that this season is solid, but not the same joy as Season 1. The service also debuts “Alias Grace” this week, which has joined the list.
“The Deuce” ended last Sunday to little fanfare. That’s a shame! Why didn’t you watch “The Deuce” while it aired. Please tell.
Good luck this week, and we hope this helps.
Season 1 Finale: TBD
Plot: Absurdist cooking and lifestyle advice.
Pro: Amy Sedaris is as hilarious as ever and the choice to parody this popular genre allows for experimental comedy that suits her talents.
Con: The constant ridiculousness can become too unstuck from reality occasionally.
Season 1 Release: Oct. 13, 2017
Plot: The FBI interviews serial killers.
Pro: David Fincher directs a few of the episodes and the lead, Jonathan Groff, is great.
Con: There's a lot of content about grisly murders these days.
Season 1 Finale: Oct. 29, 2017
Plot: New Yorkers try porn business.
Pro: David Simon creates a much more inherently fun story than his typically bureaucracy-heavy plots.
Con: James Franco plays two characters (very well), but you might not have the tolerance for that.
Season 4 Release: Sept. 22, 2017
Plot: A trans parent rebuilds family.
Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.
Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 3, 2017
Plot: Questionable murder conviction of immigrant.
Pro: Good news for "Handmaid's Tale" fans: Based on a Margaret Atwood novel, this is a well-done story that showcases resilience in the face of oppression.
Con: The pace is a bit slow.
Season 1 Release: Sept. 15, 2017
Plot: Mock investigation into juvenile culprit.
Pro: Critics seem to agree this show is very, very funny and a good parody of the true crime genre.
Con: It centers around one big dick joke, which is a bit one-note.
Season 3 Finale: TBD
Plot: Songs about ups and downs.
Pro: This has quietly been many comedians' favorite show for years.
Con: Some people can't handle musicals. If you're one of them, this might be a hard watch.
Season 2 Release: Oct. 27, 2017
Plot: Good kids fight paranormal evils.
Pro: This is one of the last few shows that is both extremely popular and critically acclaimed.
Con: The second season isn't quite as fun to watch as the first. Living up to its name, it is "stranger," though.
Season 9 Finale: Dec. 3, 2017
Plot: World is against cranky man.
Pro: Larry David has few rivals in creating inventive story structures that are also relatable.
Con: Some critics seem to think the revival isn't living up to the hype.
Season 2 Finale: Sept. 10, 2017
Plot: Young struggle in Los Angeles.
Pro: Easily one of the funniest and most accessible shows that critics agree is categorically "good." Issa Rae is a star on the rise.
Con: The season is nearing its end, so you have quite a few to catch up on.
