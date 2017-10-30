Stress and Overwhelm Getting You Down?

You are a creative, a high achiever and you have plans- big plans. Your vision for the future is way beyond what many other people can comprehend. You are excited for the future and determined to succeed. But the thing is... You want to do it all, and you want to do it now.

You're not afraid of hard work and you set yourself high targets, and you get on with it- no time to lose. Your motivation is strong, you believe in yourself and you're prepared to do whatever it takes to make it work. And you will.

But right now, it may seem like you have so many things to do that you just want to hide from it all. You don't know where to begin. You've been so excited and full of energy, but now, maybe you are feeling anxious... And tired.

So tired, drained and emotional.

You want to stop and rest, but how can you when you have so much to do? You might even start doubting yourself, wondering if you really can pull it together.

Well, I'm here to tell you that you can.

Here are some steps to follow if you are feeling stressed and overwhelmed...

1. Listen To Your Body!

If you've reached the point of exhaustion where you can't think straight, you are not going to be very productive and it's likely that what you do get done, you won't be very happy with as it won't be up to your usual high standard.

What you need to do is to listen very carefully to what your body needs.

It may be sleep. If so, just switch off for a while, and when you wake up, you will feel revitalised, you will think clearer and you will be more able to focus and take action.

You may need to calm your mind, in which case meditation may be the answer. It will reduce these feelings of stress and overwhelm and quite the mind, opening up your creativity again.

Do you need food/water? If so, take a break and fuel your body. It's so easy to forget to keep nourished when we are busy but it's so important in keeping your energy levels up and to be able to think straight!

Maybe what you need is to get your body moving. So take time out and do it. It might be a walk, some yoga, stretching or a full blown badass workout- whatever works for you. Not only is this essential for keeping your body healthy, you need it for the mind too.

It's important to point out here that you may be fooled not thinking your body wants something that is not good for you. Such as a big tub of ice cream, a bottle of wine or a cigarette. I can guarantee you, that your body will not be needing these things so you will need to think deeper. What does the ice cream/wine/cigarette give you? What else, that is not harmful to you, could you get the same effect from?

2. After you have listened to what your body needs and are back, refreshed, have a look at your to-do list and cross out anything that is not important- be ruthless.

3. Next go through what's left on your to-do list and highlight what you could delegate to somebody else or ask somebody to help you with. Then do that.

4. Now prioritise. Decide in what order they need to be done- with the most important ones, that are going to have the biggest impact on your business coming first.

5. Forget about everything else for a while, and focus on this project. Break it down into manageable chunks so you know what you're doing step by step. This makes it FAR less daunting and you'll get through it faster, having mapped it out beforehand.

6. Turn off any distractions- phone, e-mail/social media etc and work somewhere where you are not likely to be disturbed, then crack on with it!

7. Do not multi task! Focus on one thing at a time for the best and the quickest outcome.

8.. Once you've completed number 1, move on to number 2 on the list and so on.

If you are finding that this is happening on a regular basis, and you are struggling to keep up, have a look at everything you are doing and ask yourself how important is it right now?

It may be that you have multiple passions and commitments and something may need to be put on hold for now, while you put more focus into something else. That doesn't mean you've given up, it means you're thinking long term and building the foundations to be able to put more of your energy into it later.

Note all of the things you are doing day to day- we all have 24 hours, are you using your time effectively, or are you wasting time doing things out of habit or a sense of obligation?

After all of the above, the one most important thing to remember if it's all getting on top of you is this...

Always stay focused on the bigger picture and remind yourself that the small things are not important. In 10 years time, it won't matter that you haven't got the laundry done today or that you were late delivering a piece of training to your clients. What will matter is that you stayed on the right track and you kept moving forwards towards that big vision.

You weren't born to be ordinary... You were born to shine!

By Eirian Cohen