I cannot believe I still listen to Strictly the Best CDs, I have been an avid listener of their collection of the best reggae of each year since I was a teenager practicing my slow wine to dub in the mirror of my bedroom. They always had the current hits for the season that were being played in all the hot parties and they still do I am happy to confirm.

These days my old knees don’t go as low and practicing my dance moves is the mirror is a memory of times gone, but I can still blast it in my midsize SUV with all the windows down, the sunroof open and the wind swooshing by. I sing along and jam to the laid back beat of the roots and culture vibe of Strictly the Best 56.

Songs like “Better than the stars” by Christopher Martín; a love song that brings to mind the sound and feel of a Gregory Isaacs ballad. “Time has Come” by Spiritual; a forewarning of judgement for wrongdoing and a song with a message of good over evil. A classic example of using music to teach the youths as reggae has done throughout its rebel existence. These are just two of the 14 songs on this musical Jamaican vacation of sound and mind. “Strictly the Best 56”(produced by VP Records) shares only the exceptional melodies of the Roots and Culture genres thereby lifting your spirits and cleansing your soul. It’s longevity speaks to its quality, need I say more?