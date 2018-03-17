Stormy Daniels’ attorney told Jake Tapper on CNN Friday that among the accusations the porn star has leveled against Donald Trump, something has occurred during his presidency.

Asked point-blank by Tapper: “Is there anything in the litany of accusations — you would call them facts — that surround this case that happened while Donald Trump was president?”

Attorney Michael Avenatti responded emphatically: “Yes.” But he added that he could go no further than that.

Pressed by Tapper for why people should care about a years-old alleged sexual relationship between Trump while he was married and Daniels, Avenatti answered: “It’s all about the cover up.”

Avenatti repeated an earlier charge that Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — had been physically threatened to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.

Avenatti again encouraged viewers to watch “60 Minutes” on March 25 when Daniels is scheduled to be interviewed, and will discuss the threat against her.

“I think that when the American people hear from my client, who will provide details — very specific details related to this threat — they will conclude, as I have, that this was not a random threat by some wing nut ... out of the blue,” he said.

Trump and his personal attorney are attempting to get a lawsuit by Clifford to nullify her agreement to keep quiet about her relationship with Trump transferred to federal court. They also claim they can sue her for $20 million for violating the secrecy agreement, for which she was paid $130,000.