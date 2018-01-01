Struck by a Bolt of Inspiration - Human To Human A Kindness Will Emerge

I was designed by nature to be active both spiritually and physically in common with the people of society that I come in contact with daily. This should be the new norm for today's modern world.

There is a "common ground" among us as we all came from one set of parents that evolved over the centuries so there is no reason why we cannot choose to participate as one human race, I know it sounds easy, well, in my opinion, it is, here's why.

We don't know why we cross paths daily with those we meet, sometime we pass another with just a glance, yet other times, maybe for a brief conversation while we wait in line for our coffee, food or the like. There is a profound reason ours paths cross, make it a passing of good nature.

Always show your "good side" to others, give them your best, that encounter will last a lifetime for that person and you should be proud to know you may have made a difference. I know this as a fact in truth as my many encounters have breached goodness in time for those I have met and the kindness I offered, it may have been only a smile, or a kind gesture of sorts but it made a difference in their day, this they told me after I ran across them a second or third time, it does make a difference.

This includes abrasive or unfriendly people you may meet along the way. I remember once at the grocery store a man was walking pass me in the opposite direction and knocked all the groceries out of my hand, no reason, never met him or seen him before, he stood there looking at me with both fists clenched as if ready to fight, I was stunned, my first reaction is to always quickly assess a situation in seconds as to what my next step will be, so I decided to bring his hostility down and stun him back, I did so by saying, "I am not sure what happened today in your life but I hope it gets better, I will say a prayer for you" he was stunned and so were the people around us thinking we may fight. He just looked at me, not knowing what to do, so I smiled, picked up my groceries and walked away, one gentleman said to him, you should be ashamed of yourself. Minutes later, I was about 2 isles down made a turn and there he was again, we almost ran into each other, he put his head down looking the other way and said nothing. I could see he felt shameful for his actions.

I always feel like there is a higher power around us that will intervene at times if we take the higher road, to create a better society and positive actions on our part will last a life time. Live your life as if you we going to heaven today and you know you better be on your best behavior to get in. Your very thoughts and actions must give substance to why your here on earth, to know and worship God, everything else is a luxury.