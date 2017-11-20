Student Athlete: Can You Be Trusted To Not Cause Problems?

To be among the best candidates for a position on a team, coaches have to be able to trust that you will not cause them, the school, the team, or yourself any problems. Problems are distractions that have to be dealt with. The success of a team, and yours, is dependent on the elimination of problems that may interfere with the achievement of that success. Therefore, coaches not only have to trust that you will fulfill your obligations as a student, a teammate, and a person, but that you will do so without bringing these type problems.

I’m playing like I’m supposed to.

Why should I have to be around my teammates? They don’t have to like me.

I passed. What’s the problem?

I’m ashamed to say that the above statements were once a reflection of me. Unfortunately, the attitude and character that they reveal are not ones to have if you want to be a valuable part of a team.

Your character shows coaches whether or not you can be trusted. Coaches want smooth seasons where all they have to do is concentrate on is just coaching and not deal with distractions outside of that. They want no surprises. As a potential student athlete for their program, your character has to show them that you will add value to their team and not bring or contribute to problems.

A problem can be causing conflict among teammates. A problem can be bad grades for the team. A problem can be not being coachable. A problem can be habitual engagement in embarrassing behavior. In an extreme case, a problem can be something like having to be bailed out of jail.

To be a desirable recruit, you have to show that you can be trusted to get along with teammates, to be a great student, to be a great representative for the school, to stay out of trouble, and to follow your coaches’ instructions without resistance.

I encourage you to develop the character and attitudes that make coaches want you on their team. Begin by being a person that people can easily be around. Strive to excel in the classroom. Be compliant with rules. Make sure your actions always shine a positive light on you and whatever school program you are a part of.

There are a lot of genuinely talented athletes. Be that athlete that stands out not just in athletic skills, but in character, too.

What makes you stand out?

About the Author: Geraline L. Handsome has developed a passion to help high school and college athletes of team sports discover their identity. She is a former Women’s Basketball Player for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). There she earned a B.S. degree in chemistry/mathematics. She has a MBA from the University of Phoenix. She is an Environmental Scientist and the mother of two. She is also the author of the book Sins of One Woman’s Mind .