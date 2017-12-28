Student Athlete: What You Say Reveals Who You Are.

What you say reveals the most about what type of person you are. Part of your character is revealed when you talk to people in general conversation; therefore, a major goal to achieve in building your character is to learn how to monitor your speech. Exercise being responsible when talking.

You always tell it like it is.

You think you know everything.

You’re out of line. You don’t know me like that.

You hurt my feelings.

You bring me down.

You always speak without thinking. Stop talking.

The above were said to me at one time or another by many people, including my coaches and teammates, throughout my athletic career. Although it’s not explicitly stated, these statements show that others saw me as a disrespectful, selfish, and irresponsible person. I was seen as disrespectful and selfish due to my lack of regard for how my words affected others. I appeared irresponsible because people were unable to trust me in social situations. Oftentimes, I would say inappropriate things, causing embarrassment for myself or the people around me.

I must admit, I’m still working on myself in this area.

People want to be able to trust that what you say will benefit them, not cause harm. Your words should do things like inspire, provide knowledge, and comfort others. When people walk away, you want their thoughts of you to be pleasant.

Therefore, I encourage you to continue to build your character by monitoring what you say. Start by being careful about giving unsolicited advice or opinions. Before speaking, examine your purpose for saying any statements you’re about to make. Sometimes consider remaining quiet. Make sure your tone and word choices are appropriate for the situation. Also, be sure your conversation is in agreement with the type of relationship you have with each individual involved.

Do people avoid talking to you? Do they clam up when you’re around? Let me know.

Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/geralinelhandsome/

Visit my website geralinelhandsome.com (Athlete’s Voice to Integrity) for more information about how to become a super athlete.