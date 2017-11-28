Student's Twitter Fundraiser For St. Jude Has A $200,000 Price Tag

“Originally I didn’t think of it as getting attention for the hospital but now that more and more people know about it, it’s a great way to raise awareness!” Messina told HuffPost.

Messina has currently raised more than $8,000 online for the charity. She’s reached out to celebrities on Twitter, including Ellen DeGeneres, to help reach her end goal.

“St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is grateful for the giving spirit demonstrated by millions of big-hearted people like Danni who help make it a reality that no family will ever receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food,” Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC), the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, said in a statement.

Shadyac said the organization was working with longtime partners including Kmart and Tri Delta to help Messina fulfill the donation parameters set in her initial tweet.

“Danni’s intentions are pure — and while she has learned a lesson on how quickly a moment can become viral, she also reminds us of the power and importance of helping others and how contagious that spirit is in this season of giving thanks,” he said.

