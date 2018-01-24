19 Stunning Plus Size Lingerie Sets That'll Make Your Valentine Swoon

Whether you’re looking for good gifts to give yourself this V-Day, or are planning to surprise your partner with something ~extra fun~, you can’t go wrong with a pretty little lingerie set that you know you’ll look incredible wearing.

But, because lingerie can often be incredibly size exclusive, we’ve pulled together some of the most stunning and curve-friendly lingerie sets that’ll make your Valentine swoon, from bra and panty sets to babydoll styles. Consider it our gift to you.

Take a look below at 19 stunning lingerie sets for curvy gals that are perfect for Valentine’s Day (and night).

1 Ashley Graham Showstopper bra with matching panty Addition Elle Up to size 44DD. Get it here

2 Crisscross Lace & Mesh Bralette & High Waist Panty Torrid Up to size 6X. Get it here

3 Jessie Longline Strap-Around Bralette Uye Surana Up to size 42H (with custom sizing available). Get it here

4 Eyelash Lace Side-Tie No-Wire Halter Bodysuit Lane Bryant Up to size 26/28. Get it here

5 Balconette Bodysuit Eloquii Up to size 22/24. Get it here

6 Cross-Dyed Lace No-Wire Babydoll Lane Bryant Up to size 26/28. Get it here

7 Push Up Plunge Bra & Hipster Panty Torrid Up to size 48DDD. Get it here

8 Shirley of Hollywood Babydoll with Rhinestones Addition Elle Up to size 3X. Get it here

9 Edgy Lace Bodysuit Eloquii Up to size 22/24. Get it here

10 Ashley Graham Babydoll Addition Elle Up to size 4X. Get it here

11 Lace Strappy Underwire Babydoll Torrid Up to size 6X. Get it here

12 Lauren Bralette Luxe Lingerie Set Uye Surana Up to size 42H (with custom sizing available). Get it here

13 Cross-Dyed Lace Garter Hip Slip Lane Bryant Up to size 26/28. Get it here

14 Strappy Mesh Bralette & Hipster Panty Torrid Up to size 6X. Get it here

15 Crystal Red Velvet Molded Underwire Bra Set ASOS Up to size 44L. Get it here

16 Pomme Unlined Adore Me Up to size 46DDD. Get it here

17 Marca Contour Adore Me Up to size 46DDD. Get it here

18 Lace-Trim Racerback Chemise Lane Bryant Up to size 26/28. Get it here

19 Curvy Lace & Mesh Longline Bralette Smart and Sexy Up to size 42DD. Get it here . Get the matching panty here