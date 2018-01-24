HUFFPOST FINDS
01/24/2018 04:03 pm ET

19 Stunning Plus Size Lingerie Sets That'll Make Your Valentine Swoon

By Brittany Nims

Whether you’re looking for good gifts to give yourself this V-Day, or are planning to surprise your partner with something ~extra fun~, you can’t go wrong with a pretty little lingerie set that you know you’ll look incredible wearing. 

But, because lingerie can often be incredibly size exclusive, we’ve pulled together some of the most stunning and curve-friendly lingerie sets that’ll make your Valentine swoon, from bra and panty sets to babydoll styles. Consider it our gift to you. 

Take a look below at 19 stunning lingerie sets for curvy gals that are perfect for Valentine’s Day (and night).

  • 1 Ashley Graham Showstopper bra with matching panty
    Addition Elle
    Up to size 44DD. Get it here
  • 2 Crisscross Lace & Mesh Bralette & High Waist Panty
    Torrid
    Up to size 6X. Get it here
  • 3 Jessie Longline Strap-Around Bralette
    Uye Surana
    Up to size 42H (with custom sizing available). Get it here
  • 4 Eyelash Lace Side-Tie No-Wire Halter Bodysuit
    Lane Bryant
    Up to size 26/28. Get it here
  • 5 Balconette Bodysuit
    Eloquii
    Up to size 22/24. Get it here
  • 6 Cross-Dyed Lace No-Wire Babydoll
    Lane Bryant
    Up to size 26/28. Get it here
  • 7 Push Up Plunge Bra & Hipster Panty
    Torrid
    Up to size 48DDD. Get it here
  • 8 Shirley of Hollywood Babydoll with Rhinestones
    Addition Elle
    Up to size 3X. Get it here
  • 9 Edgy Lace Bodysuit
    Eloquii
    Up to size 22/24. Get it here
  • 10 Ashley Graham Babydoll
    Addition Elle
    Up to size 4X. Get it here.
  • 11 Lace Strappy Underwire Babydoll
    Torrid
    Up to size 6X. Get it here
  • 12 Lauren Bralette Luxe Lingerie Set
    Uye Surana
    Up to size 42H (with custom sizing available). Get it here
  • 13 Cross-Dyed Lace Garter Hip Slip
    Lane Bryant
    Up to size 26/28. Get it here
  • 14 Strappy Mesh Bralette & Hipster Panty
    Torrid
    Up to size 6X. Get it here
  • 15 Crystal Red Velvet Molded Underwire Bra Set
    ASOS
    Up to size 44L. Get it here
  • 16 Pomme Unlined
    Adore Me
    Up to size 46DDD. Get it here
  • 17 Marca Contour
    Adore Me
    Up to size 46DDD. Get it here
  • 18 Lace-Trim Racerback Chemise
    Lane Bryant
    Up to size 26/28. Get it here
  • 19 Curvy Lace & Mesh Longline Bralette
    Smart and Sexy
    Up to size 42DD. Get it here. Get the matching panty here

CONVERSATIONS