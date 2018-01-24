19 Stunning Plus Size Lingerie Sets That'll Make Your Valentine Swoon

Whether you’re looking for good gifts to give yourself this V-Day, or are planning to surprise your partner with something ~extra fun~, you can’t go wrong with a pretty little lingerie set that you know you’ll look incredible wearing.
But, because lingerie can often be incredibly size exclusive, we’ve pulled together some of the most stunning and curve-friendly lingerie sets that’ll make your Valentine swoon, from bra and panty sets to babydoll styles. Consider it our gift to you.
Take a look below at 19 stunning lingerie sets for curvy gals that are perfect for Valentine’s Day (and night).
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.