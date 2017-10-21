Stupid Questions People Ask Lesbians

Hello earthlings! Today we’re going to go over a few of the dumb questions that almost all lesbians have gotten concerning their sexuality. Now, it is totally normal to be curious and have questions about something that you are not a part of and therefore do not understand- for example, a straight person about same-sex relationships. It might be one thing to be curious and gain information to better understand and become more educated, but it is another to ask questions that are personal and frankly, none of your business.

There is a fine line drawn between being curious and being rude- and that comes goes for all aspects of life, not just sexual orientation. If you have doubts as to whether or not you should ask a question, then it is more than safe to say you probably shouldn’t ask it. You should seek knowledge and wisdom always, friend, but do so in a way that is genuine and not offensive to the group that you are trying to learn more about. I figured that some of these rude comments might be legitimate questions that have been phrased incorrectly- which is concerning, because a lot of this should be common sense. But, nonetheless, while there are people out there asking these questions, here are some real answers- with a splash of attitude, nonetheless, I hope you weren’t expecting anything less from me.

Grab a notebook and a pen, kids- fellow lesbeans, grab a piping mug of the tea of your choice, sit back, and sip with some shade and a good laugh. Here we go:

1. Okay, so who is the man, and who is the woman?

https://www.inverse.com/article/25621-best-science-memes-of-2016

Both of us are the woman? Get it, because we’re lesbians? Now, this is sometimes in reference to the butch-femme relationship that we see a lot, and therefore people are familiar with. Regardless of who presents themselves as a butch, and who presents themselves as a femme, and who presents themselves as something in-between or ditches labels altogether, being more masculine and less feminine does not make a woman any less of a woman.

We live in a world where we are focused and glued to being heteronormative, that we actually heteronormatize things like same-sex relationships. We assume that somebody wears the pants in the relationship, and that person is automatically the man because gender roles have taught us that. Women should not be discounted by the fact that they do not present themselves in a traditionally feminine manner, that doesn’t make them any less of a woman, and it certainly doesn’t make them a man. So, we’re both the woman in the relationship, and somehow that is working out for us.

2. Do you scissor or use a strap-on?

Do you last a grand total of five minutes, or ten? Does your partner spit or swallow? Assuming that you scoffed and said that it was none of my business, or made a lame comeback, I’m going to tell you the same thing: being curious does not entitle you to ask questions about anybody’s private life. What people do behind closed doors that does not involve you does not involve you, so please don’t ask people this.

Also, for the record, almost nobody scissors. It is uncomfortable and usually ends in a lot of laughter, or an accidental kick to the face.

3. Do you need a strap-on every time you want to have sex?

https://www.cataloguemagazine.com.au/news/someone-pissed-you-already-today-this-female-politicians-eye-roll-is-all-you-need

Does your girlfriend fake her orgasms every time you have sex with her? Would it bother you to know that a lesbian can probably get her off better than you can, all without a real or artificial penis?

*sips tea*

4. Male: Can I join in?

L-e-s-b-i-a-n. As in, I like girls. You are not a girl. Therefore, no. Honestly though, even if I was some pansexual or bisexual or queer or anything else, I can safely say that it would be a no. If you openly, publicly fetishize my sexuality, sex life, and talk about it with the focus on your own personal interest, then I’m going to say it would be a hard pass.

5. Male: I’m a lesbian too!

https://imgflip.com/memetemplate/44529090/Jackie-Chan-Confused

6. Male: You’re too pretty to be a lesbian!

Believe it or not, there are plenty of girls out there who have traditionally feminine physical characteristics, that happen to be exclusively into girls. We’re not all short hair, beanies, and birks.

See, here is the thing about this comment: when someone tells a girl this, it implies that because she is beautiful, she should be dating men and not women. This does not make any sense, but a lot of men will tell women this because masculinity can be quite fragile, and sometimes the male ego can’t handle not having a shot at every woman in the world. Traditionally, men have been taught that if they act a certain way, they can attain the woman of their choice, and clearly if the woman of their choice also has a woman of her choice, this could create an issue. One day, the men that tell women this will be able to accept that this is not the case, and that they are not entitled to a shot with any beautiful woman- but I’m afraid that today is not that day, and forecast for tomorrow doesn’t look good, either.

7. Do you know ___? You have a lot in common!

http://www.wnd.com/2014/11/obama-executive-orders-dont-apply-to-taxes/

Yes, absolutely. Did she spill about the secret that we all know each other? Did she tell you about the top-secret, annual convention that we hold at Home Depot Headquarters, where we all meet in our flannels and beanies, exchange contact information, and talk about the gay agenda?! Damn it, Karen!

No, we do not know each other because we are both lesbians.

8. I had a friend in high school who was a lesbian!

Cool, I had a friend in high school who was straight!

You don’t need to bring up people who happen to be lesbians to be cool with me, friend. Although I appreciate your genuine efforts, until you prove otherwise, I’m going to assume that you aren’t a homophobic piece of dog shit. Cool? Cool.

9. How can you be sure that you’re gay? How can you be sure you aren’t straight, or at least into guys, without trying it? How can you be gay if you’ve slept with several men before?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gkb1UeZ1gUc

How can you be sure that you’re six foot four? How can you be sure that you have two arms and two legs? How can you be sure that you’re straight? You just know. Right?

Regardless if a woman has slept with, dated, or had any romantic or sexual relations with five men, one man, forty-five men, or no men before coming to terms with the fact that she is gay, she is gay. She doesn’t need to sleep with half of her college town, nor does she need to sleep with a certain guy to really be sure that she is, in fact, a lesbian. And if she did sleep with half of her college town before realizing the reason behind her hating sexual intercourse with a man so much, that doesn’t make her any less of a lesbian, and there isn’t anything wrong with that. How does a priest know his sexual orientation if he never has sex or dates anyone? You’d probably never ask anyone if they are reaaaallllly sure that they are straight if they haven’t slept with someone of the same sex, because that sounds ridiculous. So, stop asking us the same thing.

9. Why do you date girls that look like men, but not actual men?

Correct me if I’m wrong (I’m not) but a lesbian relationship is one that is between two women, not two exclusively and traditionally feminine looking women.

Right? See, I told you I was right. Gender is a social construct, and along with that so are all of the gender norms that we stick to people. So, while in reality there is no actual correlation between a man wearing pants and a woman wearing a dress, our society likes us to think otherwise. Women don’t have to look feminine in appearance to be considered a woman, and if someone likes more masculine women, that is absolutely and completely different than them liking men.

10. Would you bring a guy home with you if he was really hot?

I was going to compare men to dogs, but the reality is that I would love to take every single dog home with me, cuddle with them, wake up next to them, and make them breakfast in the morning.

There is nothing that I would love more.

But, the point was going to be, no. I can admire a man in how he looks, and I can admire his physical characteristics, but I do not want to bring one home with me, ever.

I am good, friend, but thank you for asking.

12. No way! I don’t believe you.

Okay, then don’t. It isn’t going to magically transform me into a straight person who sleeps with men if you don’t believe me.

Go ahead, wait as long as you want.

While you’re at it, do you mind ordering a pizza? This could take a while, and I’m hungry.

13. Guy: What do I have to do to change your mind?

https://www.picquery.com/c/drake-funny_zL3fjI4XLSrGWT*VnU9vsVSt8FOvmOTy69x7EVTM4vk/

Yeah, there are no words for this one. I’m going to walk away, now.

So, friends, I hope that this helped and provided a laugh or two. In all seriousness, for those who still have unanswered questions and no lesbian friends to ask, google knows everything.