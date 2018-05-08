When it comes to men’s fashion, you’re looking for simple solutions to everyday problems, like men’s clothing subscription boxes that do the shopping for you or sweatpants that look acceptable in public. Sometimes those simple solutions also include how to make you look taller in your sneakers without layering a million insoles.
Luckily, there are a ton of options out there that will discreetly add some height without weighing you down and giving you a chunky-sole look.
Elevate your style with these 15 stylish sneakers that make you look taller:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.