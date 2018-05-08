HUFFPOST FINDS
15 Stylish Men's Sneakers That Will Make You Look Taller

Elevate your style 👟
By Amanda Pena

When it comes to men’s fashion, you’re looking for simple solutions to everyday problems, like men’s clothing subscription boxes that do the shopping for you or sweatpants that look acceptable in public. Sometimes those simple solutions also include how to make you look taller in your sneakers without layering a million insoles.

Luckily, there are a ton of options out there that will discreetly add some height without weighing you down and giving you a chunky-sole look.

Elevate your style with these 15 stylish sneakers that make you look taller:

  • 1 BRANDBLACK Aura Sneaker
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/brandblack-aura-sneaker-men/4837263?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;fash
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 2 Pikolinos Palermo M3H-6157
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/pikolinos-palermo-m3h-6157-black/product/9019333/color/3" target="_blank">Zappos<
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos.
  • 3 Nike Air Max Invigor
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/nike-air-max-invigor-habanero-red-black-team-red/product/8597151/color/737023" ta
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos.
  • 4 Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/superga-2750-cotu-classic-sneaker-vintage-blue/product/7423619/color/79708" targe
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos.
  • 5 ECCO Sport Cool 2.0 Leather GTX
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/ecco-sport-cool-2-0-leather-gtx-walnut/product/8837280/color/714" target="_blank"
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos.
  • 6 NIKE Air Max 270 Sneaker
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-270-sneaker-men/4700645?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;fashio
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 7 MEPHISTO 'Match' Walking Shoe
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/mephisto-match-walking-shoe-men/2916175?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 8 Vans Authentic™ Core Classics
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/vans-authentic-core-classics-black/product/103787/color/3" target="_blank">Zappos
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos.
  • 9 Freewaters Freeland
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/freewaters-freeland-navy/product/9003266/color/9" target="_blank">Zappos</a>.
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos.
  • 10 Zoom - Stefan Janoski SB Low Top Sneaker
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-zoom-stefan-janoski-sb-low-top-sneaker-men/4995770?origin=category-perso
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 11 NIKE Air Max 90 Essential Sneaker
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nike-air-max-90-essential-sneaker-men/4787548?origin=category-personalizedsor
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 12 MAGNANNI Vada Lo Lace Up Sneaker
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/magnanni-vada-lo-lace-up-sneaker-men/4794059?origin=category-personalizedsort
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 13 ECCO Aquet Sneaker
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/ecco-aquet-sneaker-men/4776507?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;fashionco
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 14 REEBOK Classic Leather Sneaker
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/reebok-classic-leather-sneaker-men/4144503?origin=category-personalizedsort&a
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 15 COLE HAAN GrandPrø Runner Huarache Sneaker
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/cole-haan-grandpro-runner-huarache-sneaker-men/4883439?origin=category-person
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.

