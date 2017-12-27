Subject: Live Review: Adam Ant: The Roundhouse, London 21/12/17

With a raging blast of orgasmic splendor, Adam Ant captured the stage with what escalated into a vibrant display of flamboyant confidence and an effervescent sensibility, all a prelude to the best live concert in last 40 years. Combining the lush energy of rock, the radical emotions of punk, and the raw nakedness of light industrial metal, Adam has always defied genre, representing his own musical orchestration, and branding him unique. After a successfully sold out "Anthems: Single Tour" in the U.K., and the U.S., and then a back to back "Kings of the Wild Frontier Tour" in New Zealand and Australia, Adam and the band featured a sparkling diamond performance celebrating year's end at the historic Roundhouse in Camden. Adam has cultivated an international reputation for enthralling live performances, each show a new and unique experience. It is through this stagecraft that he has gained the love and respect of loyal fans everywhere, Last night became the icing on the cake. Looking salaciously decadent, fit and buff, Adam effortlessly opened with "Beat My Guest", causing a wild frenzy amongst the fanatics straight off. Adam's superstar quality shined through the entire two hour concert. He appeared animated and whimsical, smiling frequently, and obviously having a titanic blast himself. There is an unspoken bond between Adam Ant fans and Adam, almost like a family, a unity.....and fans were specifically commenting on how if they were to choose their favorite songs, they would have selected those Adam performed .

Aside from Adam's prolific sound, his band proved tighter than ever. The crashing of the skins by Jola and Andy literally shook the walls of the tremendous venue, complimenting Joe's deep and fastidious bass riffs. Although way up high and in the back, these drummers make themselves known. Guitarist A.P. fits the band like a tight glove. Will, whom some consider one of the best guitarist around played his instrument dexterously and fluently. At the finish of "Physical", always the last encore song, the band went into a frenzied, musical, chaotic, revulsion, ending the show in an uproarious titillation. They all the best of the best, as far as musicians go, matching Adam's musical attitude, style, wit, and glam.

Adam vocally reached the highest point that one can possibly hope for last night. A genuine entertainer, he danced about the stage with the energy of an erupting volcano, causing massive joy for the entire congregation. An audience reacts to an artist who is truly enjoying himself on stage...and last night Adam was tendering a gregarious event. The Glitter City girls, known as the "Glam Skanks", dazzled the crowd with their supporting set, the finish to their own European tour. It's always a blast to sing along to "Fuck Off" and I was glad to hear a brand new song added to the set. Veronica, I love the new look.