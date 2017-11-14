Successful Life and Business Coach Dr. Lynda Barnes Shares How She Overcame Fear, Her Inspirations and Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Q: Hello Dr. Lynda! I’m excited to have the opportunity to interview you and share your story with readers. Tell us a little bit about yourself and how you got started in the coaching industry.

I was born in the US Virgin Islands and raised in Florida. I am a survivor of child rape and molestation and also domestic violence. I’ve earned degrees in Christian Couseling and Business/Public Administration.

I have a heart to help others and love to see others succeed. I have owned, managed and consulted on 7 figure earning businesses. I choose coaching because I am able to help others become more successful within their personal & professional life without the red tape.

Q: Dr. Lynda I admire and respect your level of transparency. You are a strong, courageous, and faithful woman. I know that your clients are happy to have a coach like you leading them. What was it that made you take the leap into entrepreneurship?

I’ve always had the drive to be an entrepreneur, because my Mom and Dad were entrepreneurs. My father owned an auto body repair shop and my mom loved interior decorating and owned an upholstery shop. Growing up and seeing their work ethic and flexibility as business owners empowered me to become my own boss.

Q: I love that your parents were an inspiration to you in terms of showing you what entrepreneurship is all about. My father was that example for me. Can you share what initial hurdles you encountered getting started as a coach and how did you overcome them?

My biggest hurdle was fear, specifically the fear of failing. I had to shift my mindset to overcome the fear and learn that failure is a part of growing success.

Q: It’s natural to be afraid to do something that puts us outside of our comfort zone. The secret to winning is to feel the fear and do it anyways. That way we learn from our mistakes and become better from them. What 3 tips can you share with our readers as it relates to becoming en entrepreneur?

My 3 tips are to:

Dream big

Never let fear cripple you from pursuing your dream

And never give up!

Q: Name 3 people in the business world who inspire you the most?

The 3 people who inspire me the most are: Trish Morrissette, Jenn Scalia, Daymond John.

Q: What is your business all about and how can you be reached about your programs and services?

My business is all about guiding women to be successful within their personal and professional life by helping them overcome any traumatic experience that might have them stuck with fear. If anyone would like to further connect with me my company is Dr. Lynda Barnes Consulting. You can email me at info@drlyndabarnes.net or call my office at 321.236.3587.