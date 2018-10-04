Suge Knight Sentenced To 28 Years In Prison For Deadly Hit And Run

Former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was formally sentenced on Thursday to 28 years in prison for a 2015 hit and run that left one man dead and another man injured.

The 53-year-old former producer and co-founder of gangsta rap label Death Row Records last month pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for businessman Terry Carter’s death in Compton, California.

That plea, which mandated a 28-year sentence, averted a murder trial that could have resulted in a life-in-prison sentence for him. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen, as expected, imposed the 28-year sentence, The Associated Press reported.

POOL New / Reuters Former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight is seen in court in Los Angeles on Thursday as he was given a 28-year prison sentence for a manslaughter conviction.

Carter’s family members, appearing in court for Knight’s sentencing, expressed the pain, anger and heartbreak caused them by the fatal encounter outside a burger joint.

“He murdered my dad in cold blood and is a menace to society,” Crystal Carter said in court, according to The New York Daily News.

Carter’s sister, Jessica Carter, read a statement from her late brother’s widow, Lillian Carter, who sat in the gallery crying.

Jonathan Alcorn / Reuters Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and investigators stand near the scene where Terry Carter was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving Marion "Suge" Knight in 2015.

“It’s been three years, and it’s not any easier. By God’s grace, I am surviving. Not living, just surviving. This is a nightmare,” the statement said. “I only have recorded phone messages that I listen to over and over with a broken heart because I will never hear Terry’s voice again.”