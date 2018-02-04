Calls To National Suicide Prevention Line Tripled After Logic's Grammy Performance

Calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline tripled after Logic’s powerful set at the Grammy Awards last month, which featured a song named after the organization’s crisis counseling phone number.

The Lifeline answered three times the normal amount of calls in the two hours after the 28-year-old rapper performed his Grammy-nominated song “1-800-273-8255” at the awards show on Jan. 28, according to TMZ and CNN.

Logic, whose real name is Bobby Tarantino, received widespread praise from mental health advocates for the moving performance, which also featured pop star Alessia Cara and singer Khalid.

“Logic’s performance during the 2018 Grammys was an incredible moment in suicide prevention,” Frances Gonzalez, director of communications for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, told CNN.

“By sharing a message of hope and taking the stage with individuals who have been personally affected by suicide,” he continued. “Logic demonstrated on a global scale that healing is happening every day for people in crisis, and that there is help available.”

We were so moved by @Logic301's performance 💚 Thank you to all of the survivors for your strength, we commend you, and to Logic for sharing our lifesaving resources. There is hope & there is help. You are never alone. #GRAMMYs — The Lifeline (@800273TALK) January 29, 2018

During the performance, Logic wore a black sweatshirt emblazoned with the hotline’s number and belted out lyrics that were inspired by his own struggles with mental illness:

What’s the day without a little night?

I’m just tryna shed a little light

It can be hard

It can be so hard

But you gotta live right now

You got everything to give right now

The performance aimed to send an important message to anyone struggling with mental health issues: You are not alone.

Hotline activity took off last year, following the April 2017 release of “1-800-273-8255,” according to Dr. John Draper, the director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“We had the second-highest call volume in the history of our service the day of the song’s release,” Draper told Variety. “It’s remained high ever since.”

The Lifeline’s call volume increased 50 percent following Logic’s performance of his suicide awareness anthem at the August 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, according to USA Today.

“That makes me feel so good,” Logic told Newsweek about the increase in call volume following the 2017 VMAs. “It really makes me feel special and makes me smile and get excited to know that there are people out there who are being helped ... because of a song that I made that was initially inspired by those people to begin with.”