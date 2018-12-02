'Mission Complete' For Sully, George H.W. Bush's Service Dog

A heart-wrenching photograph of Sully, George H.W. Bush’s service dog, was taken Sunday, showing the Labrador retriever resting beside the former president’s casket.

“Mission complete,” Bush’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, captioned the image on Twitter.

Bush died Friday at the age of 94.

Sully was specially trained and matched with Bush to support him during his daily activities, America’s VetDogs told HuffPost in a statement. He was welcomed into the family last June and snaps of the 2-year-old pooch and his “best friend” were regularly shared on social media.

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8 — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family during this difficult time,” the organization’s president, John Miller, said.

“It was truly an honor to have provided service dog Sully to be by the president’s side for the past several months. As a true patriot and visionary, President Bush will forever be viewed by people with disabilities and their families as a hero through his efforts to enact the Americans with Disabilities Act. We are forever grateful to his service to the American people.”

Sully will spend the holiday season at America’s VetDogs’ Smithtown, NY base before he joins the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Facility Dog Program.