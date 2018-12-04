Sully The Service Dog Arrives To View Owner George H.W. Bush's Casket

Former President George H.W. Bush’s recently maligned service dog, Sully, was among the mourners who filed into the U.S. Capitol to remember the late president Tuesday afternoon.

Bush died Friday at the age of 94. He will lie in state until Wednesday, when funerary services will take place at the Washington National Cathedral.

Sully, a 2-year-old Labrador retriever, came into the 41st president’s life following the death of former first lady Barbara Bush earlier this year. America’s VetDogs specially matched Sully with Bush to assist with daily activities, and the pup appeared often on Bush’s social media accounts, identified as his best friend.

The dog sat before Bush’s casket for several moments with a handler before lying down near other mourners.

C-SPAN was on hand to document several minutes’ worth of close-up Sully shots for the historical record:

Sully in the @USCapitol rotunda as President George H.W. Bush Lies in State https://t.co/FQ1dJwqquv pic.twitter.com/IlxDbdZB2v — CSPAN (@cspan) December 4, 2018

A Bush spokesman tweeted a photo of Sully on Sunday as the dog appeared to take a nap beside the late president’s casket in a different location, prompting a flood of goodwill toward the service animal.

Yet one individual, who shall go unnamed, dared to criticize Sully on the internet because she did not believe the dog’s six months of service to the former president was enough to merit our attention.

She was wrong.

Sully is a Very Good Dog.