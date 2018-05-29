HUFFPOST FINDS
05/29/2018 12:03 pm ET

Here's Your 16-Piece Summer Capsule Wardrobe Checklist

Basics to get you through summer and beyond.
headshot
By Amanda Pena

We’ve shown you how to put together a capsule wardrobe for fall, winter, spring, and now we’re preparing you for summer. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept of a capsule wardrobe, it’s a mini-closet comprised of absolute style essentials that you can mix, match and repeat.

But paring down your wardrobe to the basics can get a little tricky if you’re someone who likes to hold on to that concert t-shirt from eight years ago. Once you’re ready to let go and build out your capsule, here are 16 summer basics for a seasonal capsule.

Here are the 16 pieces that should be on your summer capsule wardrobe checklist:

  • 1 Short Sleeve Popover
    Get it at <a href="https://www.frankandoak.com/product/77-2110056-4BO/boxy-short-sleeve-popover-in-navy-blazer" target="_blan
    Frank And Oak
    Get it at Frank And Oak, $60.
  • 2 Mock Neck Tee
    Get it at <a href="https://www.frankandoak.com/product/77-2120136-017/mock-neck-tee-in-bright-white" target="_blank">Frank An
    Frank And Oak
    Get it at Frank And Oak, $25.
  • 3 Heeled Clogs
    Get them at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/swedish-hasbeens-covered-high-black/product/8156006/color/3" target="_blank">Za
    Zappos
    Get them at Zappos, $209.
  • 4 Crepe Button Down Dress
    Get it at <a href="https://www.frankandoak.com/product/77-2510120-002/crepe-button-down-dress-in-true-black" target="_blank">
    Frank And Oak
    Get it at Frank And Oak, $99.
  • 5 Silk Short-Sleeve Square Shirt
    Get it at <a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-silk-square-shirt-whiteblack-stripe?collection=womens-tops" targe
    Everlane
    Get it at Everlane, $98.
  • 6 Mid Sleeve Rib Sportneck Top
    Get it at <a href="https://www.frankandoak.com/product/77-2120120-002/mid-sleeve-rib-sportneck-top-in-true-black" target="_bl
    Frank And Oak
    Get it at Frank And Oak, $40.
  • 7 Straight Jean
    Get it at&nbsp;<a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-high-rise-straight-jean-regular-midblue2?collection=womens-b
    Everlane
    Get it at Everlane, $68.
  • 8 Striped Tie-Waist Skirt
    Get it at <a href="https://www.jcrew.com/us/p/womens_category/ingoodcompany/pointsur/point-sur-tiewaist-skirt-in-nautical-str
    J Crew
    Get it at J.Crew, $110.
  • 9 Muscle Tank
    Get it at <a href="https://www.madewell.com/madewell_category/TEESANDMORE/tanks/PRD~H7114/H7114.jsp?Nbrd=M&amp;Nloc=en_US&amp
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Madewell, $18.
  • 10 Pullover Sweater
    Get it from <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/eileen-fisher-slit-sleeve-organic-linen-sweater/4963734?origin=keywordsearc
    Nordstrom
    Get it from Eileen Fisher, $148.
  • 11 Open Cardigan
    Get it from <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/michael-stars-open-cotton-sweater/4958913?origin=keywordsearch-personalized
    Nordstrom
    Get it from Michael Stars, $158.
  • 12 Crossover Sandal
    Get it at <a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-molded-lthr-cross-slide-sandal-navy?collection=womens-newest-arri
    Everlane
    Get it at Everlane, $118.
  • 13 V-Neck Cami
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/1-state-v-neck-cami-w-chiffon-insert-cloud/product/8929169/color/2036?zlfid=191&a
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $59.
  • 14 Everyday Trouser
    Get them at <a href="https://shop.lululemon.com/p/women-pants/City-Trek-Trouser-II-28/_/prod8780553?color=0001" target="_blan
    Lululemon
    Get them at Lululemon, $128.
  • 15 Espadrilles
    Get them at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/steve-madden-busy-platform-espadrille-sandal-cognac-leather/product/9048246/col
    Zappos
    Get them at Zappos, $90.
  • 16 Comfy Flats
    Get them at <a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-day-glove-white?collection=womens-shoes" target="_blank">Everla
    Everlane
    Get them at Everlane, $110.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Style Fashion Trends Women's Fashion Capsule Wardrobe
Here's Your 16-Piece Summer Capsule Wardrobe Checklist
CONVERSATIONS