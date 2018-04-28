All The Movies That Are Cool For The Summer

Laugh riots

Warner Bros/Paramount/A24/Annapurna

Clockwise from top left: "Life of the Party," "Book Club," "Under the Silver Lake," "Sorry to Bother You"

After a gender-swapped "Overboard" remake jumpstarts the summer comedy slate, box-office queen Melissa McCarthy will do what she does best: thrust herself into more unruly antics. In "Life of the Party" (May 11), she plays a middle-aged divorcee who embraces her inner 20-year-old and returns to college to complete her degree. One week later, the latest superhero movie, "Book Club" (May 18), unites Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen as "Fifty Shades of Grey" converts.



On the indie side, two festival favorites -- "Under the Silver Lake" (June 22) and "Sorry to Bother You" (July 6) -- deliver laughs with a more avant-garde flair. "Lake" stars Andrew Garfield as a Los Angeles stoner who gets wrapped up in the mystery of his missing neighbor, and "Bother" employs Lakeith Stanfield as a down-on-his-luck telemarketer who suddenly climbs the corporate ladder and finds himself embroiled in a bizarre netherworld replete with a cocaine-guzzling Armie Hammer.