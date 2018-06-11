HUFFPOST FINDS
06/11/2018 02:22 pm ET

20 Adorable Sun Hats For Babies To Protect Them All Summer Long

Protect them in style.
headshot
By Amanda Pena

Summer is here, and we’re sure you’ve stocked up on SPF, rash guards, adorable beach towels, and an endless amount of beach toys for your little one. While the list for beach essentials can go on and on, protecting your baby’s sensitive skin against harmful rays one of the biggest concerns when they’re playing in the sun.

What easier way to let them have fun while still getting sun protection than a big sun hat? Whether you’re looking for something cute and customizable or need a generic topper that your little one won’t fuss with, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite sun hats to protect them all summer long.

Below, 20 adorable sun hats for babies:

  • 1 Linen Brimmed Sun Hat
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/616782027/linen-brimmed-sun-hat-linen-sun-bonnet?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;g
    Etsy // Run Around Retro
    Get it on Etsy, $39.
  • 2 Polka-Dot Linen-Blend Sun Hat for Toddler Girls & Baby
    Get it on <a href="https://oldnavy.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=142466002&amp;CAWELAID=120299900001067612&amp;CAGPSPN=pla&am
    Old Navy
    Get it on Old Navy, $8.
  • 3 Reversible Sun Hat
    Get it on <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/tucker-tate-reversible-sun-hat-baby-girls/4738760?origin=keywordsearch-person
    Nordstrom
    Get it on Nordstrom, $19.
  • 4 Personalized Kids Sequin Floppy Straw Sun Hat
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/518672910/baby-toddler-girl-custom-personalized?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy, $39+.
  • 5 Eyelet Sun Hat
    Get it on <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nordstrom-baby-eyelet-sun-hat-baby-girls/4739309?origin=keywordsearch-persona
    Nordstrom
    Get it on Nordstrom, $19.
  • 6 Janie and Jack Linen Bucket Hat (Infant/Toddler)
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/janie-and-jack-linen-bucket-hat-infant-toddler-sky-blue/product/9092016/color/641
    Zappos
    Get it on Zappos, $22.
  • 7 Kids Sun Hat with Chin Strap
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/499096588/kids-sun-hat-with-chin-strap-drawstring?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy, $20.
  • 8 Organic Baby Girl Hat Bonnet
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/188386402/organic-baby-girl-hat-bonnet-with-sweet?ref=related-3" target="_bla
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy, $25.
  • 9 Hatley Kids Tiny Whales Reversible Sun Hat
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/hatley-kids-tiny-whales-reversible-sun-hat-infant-toddler-little-kids-orange/prod
    Zappos
    Get it on Zappos, $20.
  • 10 The North Face Kids Baby Sun Bucket
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/the-north-face-kids-baby-sun-bucket-infant-petticoat-pink-blue-curacao/product/80
    Zappos
    Get it on Zappos, $20.
  • 11 Monogrammed Infant White Sun Hat
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/229558795/monogrammed-infant-white-sun-hat?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_sear
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy, $19.
  • 12 San Diego Hat Company Kids Reversible Seersucker Bucket w/ Chin Strap
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/san-diego-hat-company-kids-ctk3422-reversible-seersucker-bucket-w-chin-strap-infa
    Zappos
    Get it on Zappos, $18.
  • 13 Baby Chambray Bonnet
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/514649429/baby-bonnet-chambray-toddler-bonnet-baby?ga_order=most_relevant&amp
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy, $26.
  • 14 Customizable Sun Hat
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/605017148/customizable-sun-hat-floppy-sun-hat-baby?ga_order=most_relevant&amp
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy, $26.
  • 15 Patagonia Bucket Hat
    Get it on <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/patagonia-bucket-hat-baby-toddler/4524546?origin=keywordsearch-personalizedso
    Nordstrom
    Get it on Nordstrom, $29.
  • 16 Roxy Kids Hey Cuties
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/roxy-kids-hey-cuties-youth-tropical-peach-parrots-island/product/8997048/color/73
    Zappos
    Get it on Zappos, $26.
  • 17 Cat & Jack Baby Boys' Lobster Bucket Hat
    Get it at <a href="https://www.target.com/p/baby-boys-lobster-bucket-hat-cat-jack-153-red-6-12m/-/A-52998671" target="_blank"
    Target
    Get it at Target, $8.
  • 18 Cat & Jack Baby Girls' Sun Hat
    Get it at <a href="https://www.target.com/p/baby-girls-sun-hat-cat-jack-153-pink-6-12m/-/A-52998677" target="_blank">Target</
    Target
    Get it at Target, $8.
  • 19 Cat & Jack Baby Girls' Star Floppy Hat
    Get it at <a href="https://www.target.com/p/baby-girls-star-floppy-hat-cat-jack-153-navy-12-24m/-/A-53170277" target="_blank"
    Target
    Get it at Target, $8.
  • 20 George Hats Baby Sun Hat
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/612945449/baby-toddler-kids-sun-hat-kids-swim-hat?ref=shop_home_active_1" tar
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy, $34+.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Parenting Babies Parents Shoppable Baby
20 Adorable Sun Hats For Babies To Protect Them All Summer Long
CONVERSATIONS