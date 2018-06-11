Summer is here, and we’re sure you’ve stocked up on SPF, rash guards, adorable beach towels, and an endless amount of beach toys for your little one. While the list for beach essentials can go on and on, protecting your baby’s sensitive skin against harmful rays one of the biggest concerns when they’re playing in the sun.

A post shared by George Hats™️ (@george_hats) on Jun 9, 2018 at 10:35am PDT

What easier way to let them have fun while still getting sun protection than a big sun hat? Whether you’re looking for something cute and customizable or need a generic topper that your little one won’t fuss with, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite sun hats to protect them all summer long.

Below, 20 adorable sun hats for babies:

1 Linen Brimmed Sun Hat Etsy // Run Around Retro Get it on Etsy , $39.

2 Polka-Dot Linen-Blend Sun Hat for Toddler Girls & Baby Old Navy Get it on Old Navy , $8.

3 Reversible Sun Hat Nordstrom Get it on Nordstrom , $19.

4 Personalized Kids Sequin Floppy Straw Sun Hat Etsy Get it on Etsy , $39+.

5 Eyelet Sun Hat Nordstrom Get it on Nordstrom , $19.

6 Janie and Jack Linen Bucket Hat (Infant/Toddler) Zappos Get it on Zappos , $22.

7 Kids Sun Hat with Chin Strap Etsy Get it on Etsy , $20.

8 Organic Baby Girl Hat Bonnet Etsy Get it on Etsy , $25.

9 Hatley Kids Tiny Whales Reversible Sun Hat Zappos Get it on Zappos , $20.

10 The North Face Kids Baby Sun Bucket Zappos Get it on Zappos , $20.

11 Monogrammed Infant White Sun Hat Etsy Get it on Etsy , $19.

12 San Diego Hat Company Kids Reversible Seersucker Bucket w/ Chin Strap Zappos Get it on Zappos , $18.

13 Baby Chambray Bonnet Etsy Get it on Etsy , $26.

14 Customizable Sun Hat Etsy Get it on Etsy , $26.

15 Patagonia Bucket Hat Nordstrom Get it on Nordstrom , $29.

16 Roxy Kids Hey Cuties Zappos Get it on Zappos , $26.

17 Cat & Jack Baby Boys' Lobster Bucket Hat Target Get it at Target , $8.

18 Cat & Jack Baby Girls' Sun Hat Target Get it at Target , $8.

19 Cat & Jack Baby Girls' Star Floppy Hat Target Get it at Target , $8.

20 George Hats Baby Sun Hat Etsy Get it on Etsy , $34+.