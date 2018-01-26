The ideal football foods are cheesier and richer than anything you’d dare ingest on a sensible day. But more importantly, they should be bite-sized to create the illusion that you’re eating moderately as you place them on your plate a few at a time. No one needs to know you’ve refilled your plate 14 times over the course of the three-hour game.

Luckily, the Instant Pot is perfect for making Super Bowl recipes that fit the bill, from melty cheese dips to miniature meatballs and platters of pulled pork-topped nachos.