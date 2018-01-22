Super Bowl Singer Pink Ecstatic Her Eagles Are Playing In Game

Pink can’t get over that her team in green will make the Super Bowl scene.

The singer, who will be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LII next month, is doubly thrilled that her Philadelphia Eagles are joining her. The team advanced to the big game Sunday by routing the Minnesota Vikings, 38–7.

“IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!” she wrote on Twitter.

The Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native also added some apparent gibberish — but it looked like happy gibberish.

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

I would bet money that my big brother is somewhere crying right now — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

Like the Eagles, Pink keeps winning. Her single “What About Us” is up for a Grammy and her album, “Beautiful Trauma,” opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in October and returned to the top 25 for the week of Jan. 20.