Super Diamond Offers New Solution to Enhance Privacy of Block Chain

Before the explosion of the block chain technology, the most frequently used protocols in our various protocol stacks for Internet building included TCP/IP, HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TELNET, SSH, SMTP, POP3, etc. However, previous gateway protocols cannot achieve point-to-point transfer or transmission of values without the aid of a third party.

The point-to-point protocol based on the block chain technology is like a public accounting mechanism. It was first proposed by Satoshi Nakamoto, a Japanese, to operate Bitcoin on an open source block chain, which attracted the attention of the world.

Since the birth of open source of Bitcoin codes, although a large number of block chain platforms and solutions emerged on community networks, they were limited to certain areas and industries and were seldom involved in cross-chain interactive applications.

However, Super Diamond has adopted the Cosmos module to build a brand-new block chain network architecture. With the help of module composition, Cosmos Hub, Switching Bridge,Ethermint and other technologies can solve the problemof consensus mechanism of a large range of ontology networks so that the credit cost from enterprise to individual, individual to enterprise, and enterprise to enterprise can be reduced sharply.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that, although Satoshi Nakamoto creatively put forward Bitcoin and built a decentralized transaction platform and removed the belief in and dependency on the transaction platform of a third party for so long, Bitcoin still needs to broadcast all transactions on the network and a consensus by all nodes is required to ensure the security of the entire system, which may lead to the result that some people with ulterior motives can steal privacy of traders to gain profit by analyzing the transaction characteristics of an address and combining them with some actual information.

Super Diamond solution, similar to the mixture of decentralization of Monero, comprehensively uses theRingCT anonymity technology to change the unfavorable situation.

The ultimate goal of Super Diamond is to build a new block chain ecosystem, which will break the limitation of single wallet payment of previous block chains, highlight the strong relevance and weak decentralization of values and synergy between institutions or organizations of the same industry or cross-industry, and deploy applications in the scenarios of enterprises or real life to reduce cost and improve efficiency.

It is foreseeable that Super Diamond can improve the current application of the block chain technology in at least some of the following areas:

1、It has a more complete smart contract read-in platform;

2、It has better compatibility and flexibility than various block chains existing in a single field do;

3、At the same time, the new technology will be more open and inclusive than various existing block chain applications.

In the process of building its own block chain, Super Diamond has flexibly absorbed the principle of some underlying block chain code of Monroe, the world's only encrypted currency that can hide transaction promoter, receiver, transaction amount and transaction IP, so as to avoid the design flaws of traditional block chainsto make Super Diamond more private, decentralized and scalable than current various block chains.

In addition,RingCT anonymity technology and Stealth Addresses that Super Diamond fully uses have been able to eliminate the gradual centralization of encrypted digital currency and leakage of individual privacy.

Currently, Super Diamond has been recognized in OTC markets, and investors from the markets including the USA market, Japanese market and Singapore market have joined in it one after another. On Twitter, Reddit and Chinese social media networks, there are hot discussions about the technical application of Super Diamond.