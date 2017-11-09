Supercharge Your Confidence Game With This Simple Step

Four in five women have low self-esteem, and it’s holding us all back in life.

A recent study by Wiebke Bleidorn, Ph.D., from the University of California, reported in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, has found that the disparity in belief between men and women isn’t just in the U.S., it’s universal.

The eight-year study by Bleidorn and her co-researchers analysed data from over 985,000 men and women across 48 countries, from Norway to New Zealand, Kuwait to South Korea, asking them to rate the phrase: "I see myself as someone who has high self-esteem. The study found that across the board – regardless of culture or country – men have higher self-esteem than women.”

“Wherever I’ve worked in the world, I’ve consistently found that a fundamental lack of belief in our own value, worth and ability to achieve consistently tempers female ambition and holds women back” – Margie Warrell, Forbes magazine

So what’s the answer–how can you supercharge your confidence game in one simple step?

It’s adventure.

Have more adventures. Go on more adventures. Be more adventurous. Make adventure a part of your life.

Why?

Because adventure is believing in something you can’t see, and will help you flex the same mental muscles you need to believe in yourself. And don't worry, you don’t have to get on the next plane to Nepal and hike Everest.

Adventure is completely individual. Adventure for one person might be taking a couple of hours out and going to a coffee shop in a new town, while adventure for another person might be doing an overnight volcano hike followed by a triathlon – there’s no right or wrong.

With this in mind, Women ADV Riders is launching an #Adventureisattitude project: a self-esteem campaign for women adventurers, aiming to inspire, encourage, and support adventuresses all over the world.

The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about the powerful effects that self-confidence can have on travel, adventure, and motorcycling through inspiring interviews, online workshops and actionable articles.