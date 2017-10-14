Superflex: One Two Three Swing! at Tate Modern, London (VIDEO)

The Danish artists' collective Superflex turn the Turbine Hall of Tate Modern in London into a giant playground. They have installed an orange line of swings, with each swing being designed for three people, in order to create collective energy.

The piece is titled “One Two Three Swing!”. Superflex was founded in 1993 by Danish artists Bjørnstjerne Christiansen, Jakob Fenger and Rasmus Nielsen. The collective has gained international recognition for collaborative projects and solo exhibitions around the world.

Art installation “One Two Three Swing!” by Superflex at Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall.