Support the Harvey Weinstein Legal Defense Fund!

Has the thought perhaps occurred to you that life is short and that you should take action, put your money where your mouth is and stand up for the things you believe in? Have you thought about getting that old card table out of your basement storage locker, taking it over to Union Square, standing a plastic bucket on it and putting a magic marker to a piece of oak tag advertising "The Harvey Weinstein Legal Defense Fund?" Union Square has a venerable history when it comes to protest and you wouldn’t be the first person to be advocating for an unpopular cause. Back during the First World War in the days of the famous Oliver Wendell Holmes decision about “falsely shouting fire in a crowded theater” (Schenck vs. United States), anarchists, isolationists and free-thinkers tried to persuade young men not to enlist in the Great War. The Weinstein scandal has elicited an outcry from women in both film and fashion ("Harvey Weinstein’s Fall Opens the Floodgates in Hollywood,"NYT, 10/16/17), but that shouldn’t dissuade you. It’s heroic to buck to the tide. You’ll begin to think of yourself as David vs. Goliath. If nothing else your donating time and money to Weinstein, will be a vote in favor of the increasing minority of those who support the rights of movie moguls to take advantage of aspiring actresses.