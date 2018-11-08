Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With Fractured Ribs After Fall

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs after she fell in her office on Wednesday night.

Ginsburg, 85, was admitted to George Washington University Hospital on Thursday morning, according to a Supreme Court press release. She initially went home after her fall, but experienced complications overnight.

“Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment,” the statement read.

Ginsburg, a cancer survivor, is the oldest member of the court and has had several medical emergencies in the past decade. In 2012, she fractured two ribs in a fall, though she kept the incident private for several months, according to CNBC. In 2014, she underwent a procedure to have a stent placed in her right coronary artery.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court was scheduled to host a ceremony for new Justice Brett Kavanaugh. President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania were supposed to be in attendance. It remains unclear how Ginsburg’s absence would affect the ceremony.