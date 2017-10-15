So I was reading the book Finding Your Own North Star by Martha Beck and the concept of giving control of your life & your success over to others became very clear. When we're setting out on a new adventure, new milestone, we hold the notion of what "everybody" will think about us pops up in the back of our mind. And unfortunately we create those decisions on that basis.

Equally, our success and our emotional freedom remains in that same control. And unless we seperate ourselves and eliminate that concept of "praise and reward, or disapproval" we will remain stuck. Now this is not a new concept, as we've been basically living our entire lives on that notion- academia, early childhood, early adulthood//hello career paths we DO NOT LOVE!!

Suprisingly, the "everybody" is almost none existent. It's a concept we've created based on the media, based on beliefs we've been ingrained in growing up, persons who aren't important in our lives at our workplaces, and fake media projections "Instagram". Sad isn't it.

What do you do? Seperate your essential self, your emotional self from the others.Get into the core of who you are and what you really enjoy doing, what you're capable of, what you want, what you love.... and own it with full grasp. Without fear of "what our family, peer group, or that little voice" will think. Now this is may be difficult in the beginning, but when you really think about it... is conforming and creating a life based on someone else's beliefs making you happy right now? Or are you desiring freedom from it.

As far as I'm concern, giving up control to the imaginary is not worth it...

You are capable

You are worthy

You are talented

You are beautiful

You have a voice

You are deserving..

Claim it, own it.. enjoy it.

I hope you enjoyed today's article, what did you think?

Bisous