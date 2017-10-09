Surfer Bethany Hamilton Announces Pregnancy In Sweet Family Video

Surfer Bethany Hamilton has some important news, and her son was the perfect person to deliver it.

On Sunday, Hamilton posted a sweet family video on her Instagram page that shows her 2-year-old son, Tobias, helping her announce that he will soon be a big brother. Hamilton and her husband, Adam Dirks, are expecting their second child.

“More than thankful to share our joyous news,” Hamilton wrote in the caption along with the hashtags #babyinthere and #babyonboard.

A post shared by Bethany Hamilton (@bethanyhamilton) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

The surfer, who lost her left arm in a shark attack in 2003 and was the inspiration behind the 2011 movie “Soul Surfer,” also tweeted her appreciation for all the congratulatory messages.

Thank you everyone for the warm wishes; I appreciate the support for our growing family! Special time❤️💕❤️💕 — Bethany Hamilton (@bethanyhamilton) October 9, 2017

Two months after giving birth to Tobias, Hamilton shared some inspiring thoughts on the conversation surrounding postpartum bodies.

“I find it silly for us as women to worry about our body as we grow a human being inside of us!” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “It is such an amazing feat to go through pregnancy. And then you have this wonderful lil being that is part you and part of your significant other.”