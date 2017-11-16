Surprise, It’s Winter! | A Snowy Rant from an Unprepared Minnesota Mom

We had a spectacular autumn this year.

The temps were mild, the hurricanes stayed down south where the below and the trees blessed us with mind-blowing fall colors.

For about a week.

Then, as if Mother Nature was in an especially disgruntled mood, it was freakin’ winter Just.Like.That.

If Father Time is ticking of Mom Nature again…he needs to STOP.

In a blink of an eye we went from, “Let’s for a drive and look at fall colors” to, “Where-the-heck is my snow boots!” Families were scrambling for mittens, hats and coats because…well…no one was prepared. We quickly realized that faux Crocs were going to cut it either. Even the Big Box Stores were going, “Wait…what?”

To be an “unprepared Minnesotan” is as unlikely as pigs flying…but somewhere they must have been oinkers in the wind because Mother Nature got.us.good.

Halloween was particularly interesting with snow on the ground a thirty-degree temps. My heart went out to not only the kids, but the parents who trudged along with them freezing their bajubies off. About five trick-or-treaters in I gave up trying to guess what these bundled-up-to-the-max cherubs were dressed as.

Me: Happy Halloween! Let me guess, you are dressed as a mummy!

Kid: Um, no. I am a Fairy Princess.

Me: Happy Halloween! Let me guess, you are dressed as a Quasimodo!

Kid: Um,no. I’m a Ninja Turtle. That hump on my back under my snowmobile suit is my shell.

Me: Happy Halloween! Let me guess, you are dressed as a Russian Nesting Doll!

Kid: Um, no. I’m a ninja but my mom couldn’t find my winter coat and snow pants so she wrapped me in these wool blankets.