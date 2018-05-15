HUFFPOST FINDS
14 Surprising Women's Clothing Stores That Carry Plus Sizes

Inclusive sizing FTW.
By Brittany Nims

Shopping just got a whole lot easier for women who wear above a size 14

Over the past several months, many of your favorite mall retailers added inclusive sizing to their clothing racks. Loft now carries bright prints and bold patterns in sizes 16 to 26. The work-wardrobe experts at White House Black Market expanded their sizes up to 24W. Reese Whitherspoon’s clothing brand Draper James partnered with Eloquii to launch a full range of sizes. Even sustainable clothing brand Reformation low-key added a plus-size collection, saying, “Sorry it took us so long.”

It’s been a good year for inclusive fashion. While we still have a ways to go before all of our favorite retailers are curve-friendly (looking at you Everlane), it’s thrilling to see so many clothing options for curvy gals. That’s why we’ve pulled together a list of some of the most surprising clothing retailers that now carry plus-size styles.

Below, 14 surprising clothing stores that carry above a size 14: 

