Shopping for home decor on Amazon feels a bit like combing through a yard sale. You know there’s almost always a good bargain to find, but digging through the overwhelming pile of stuff is a bit of a turn off.

It takes due diligence to find exactly what you’re looking for on Amazon. (Remember those counterfeit eclipse sunglasses that were trending all over the site last summer?) To change that, Amazon has within the last year added some surprisingly gorgeous home decor and furniture lines to its portfolio of brands, including mid-century modern maven Rivet and rustic-country line Stone & Beam.

Whether you’re looking for a new bedside lamp, or need a set of bookends, we’ve found 31 pieces of surprisingly beautiful home decor that nobody will know is from Amazon:

1 Brass taper candle holders These hourglass-shaped candlesticks have the look of a bygone era. Place them on a bookshelf, dining table or even in a window sill.

2 Stripe fringe throw blanket A cozy blanket that'll add a hint of color to any room.

3 Mid-century modern table lamp This lamp looks like it was clipped right out of a photograph of a vintage library -- and we're loving it.

4 Mid-century storage ottoman This ottoman bench will store all of your essentials easily, like board games, linens, pillows, and more.

5 Ceramic planter with wood stand

6 Hexagonal wood frame mirror This mirror is versatile enough to hang anywhere, though we're loving the idea of it above a tiny entryway table.

7 Matte gold bar cart This durable bar cart is what cocktail-laden dreams are made of.

8 Macrame plant hangers Add some greenery and some unique fabrics and textures to your space with this two-pack of macrame plant hangers.

9 Marble bookends These sleek bookends are both functional, beautiful and practical.

10 Hexagonal succulent planters Keep them together, decorate with them apart. Either way, they're perfect sized to fit just about anywhere.

11 Wooden nightstand lamp This lamp is easily adjustable, so it's perfect for a workspace or bedside table.

12 White ceramic vases These minimalist vases do what they should. That is, they draw attention to the beautiful flowers they hold, rather than to themselves.

13 Acacia serving bowl This oversized serving bowl is perfect for the host who loves to serve fruits and salads.

14 Brass wall shelf How could would a series of your favorite records look in these?

15 Terrarium glass hanging planters These terrariums are perfect for propagating plants and water plants. Watch them grow with each passing week.

16 Concrete and wood amenity tray Use this tray to collect catch-all items in your bathroom, entryway or wherever you find your essentials gathering.

17 Moon night lamp The perfect nightlight for children's rooms. Simply tap it to adjust the brightness.

18 Woven seagrass tote basket Perfect for shoes, laundry, linens, and even potted plants.

19 Tile stickers Refresh the look of your kitchen or bathroom with the easy-to-use, easy-to-remove tile stickers. One package comes with a set of 12.

20 Under shelf spice rack storage Free up your valuable cabinet space with this under-shelf spice and seasoning rack.

21 Flip wall hooks

22 Minimalist wooden portable Bluetooth speaker This vintage-inspired Bluetooth speaker is small enough for portable use, but quality enough to use everyday at home.

23 Agate gem bookends No two are alike, but they're a stunning addition to any bookshelf.

24 Wooden digital alarm clock This alarm clock has a sleek modern design with no buttons or plastic parts in sight.

25 Industrial wood table light This lamp gives vintage vibes with no assembly required.

26 Wood and cork coasters

27 Removable wallpaper Just because we can't all live in an industrial loft doesn't mean we can't have exposed brick. This removable wallpaper is an easy way to add color and texture to a room, without the commitment and expense of paint or a home redesign.

28 Hexagonal wire floating shelves For minimalist storage with big design, these wire shelves will get the job done.

29 Neon signs These cute indoor neon signs are a smart way to add color and personality to your space.

30 Magnetic kitchen organization rack If you have limited wall and counter space, this magnetic rack will store all of your essentials: paper towels, hand towels, spices, tools, cook books, utensils and more.

31 Matte brass picture frame This one-of-a-kind picture frame can be mounted on the wall or used as table decor. Either way, it's a fun way to display your favorite photos.