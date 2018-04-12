HUFFPOST FINDS
31 Pieces Of Surprisingly Beautiful Home Decor On Amazon

Cheap home decor that looks expensive.
By Brittany Nims
Shopping for home decor on Amazon feels a bit like combing through a yard sale. You know there’s almost always a good bargain to find, but digging through the overwhelming pile of stuff is a bit of a turn off. 

It takes due diligence to find exactly what you’re looking for on Amazon. (Remember those counterfeit eclipse sunglasses that were trending all over the site last summer?) To change that, Amazon has within the last year added some surprisingly gorgeous home decor and furniture lines to its portfolio of brands, including mid-century modern maven Rivet and rustic-country line Stone & Beam

Whether you’re looking for a new bedside lamp, or need a set of bookends, we’ve found 31 pieces of surprisingly beautiful home decor that nobody will know is from Amazon:

  • 1 Brass taper candle holders
    These hourglass-shaped candlesticks have the look of a bygone era. Place them on a bookshelf, dining table or even in a window sill. Get them here
  • 2 Stripe fringe throw blanket
    A cozy blanket that'll add a hint of color to any room. Get it here
  • 3 Mid-century modern table lamp
    This lamp looks like it was clipped right out of a photograph of a vintage library -- and we're loving it. Get it here
  • 4 Mid-century storage ottoman
    This ottoman bench will store all of your essentials easily, like board games, linens, pillows, and more. Get it here
  • 5 Ceramic planter with wood stand
    Get it here
  • 6 Hexagonal wood frame mirror
    This mirror is versatile enough to hang anywhere, though we're loving the idea of it above a tiny entryway table. Get it here
  • 7 Matte gold bar cart
    This durable bar cart is what cocktail-laden dreams are made of. Get it here
  • 8 Macrame plant hangers
    Add some greenery and some unique fabrics and textures to your space with this two-pack of macrame plant hangers. Get them here
  • 9 Marble bookends
    These sleek bookends are both functional, beautiful and practical. Get them here
  • 10 Hexagonal succulent planters
    Keep them together, decorate with them apart. Either way, they're perfect sized to fit just about anywhere. Get them here
  • 11 Wooden nightstand lamp
    This lamp is easily adjustable, so it's perfect for a workspace or bedside table. Get it here
  • 12 White ceramic vases
    These minimalist vases do what they should. That is, they draw attention to the beautiful flowers they hold, rather than to themselves. Get them here
  • 13 Acacia serving bowl
    This oversized serving bowl is perfect for the host who loves to serve fruits and salads. Get it here
  • 14 Brass wall shelf
    How could would a series of your favorite records look in these? Get it here
  • 15 Terrarium glass hanging planters
    These terrariums are perfect for propagating plants and water plants. Watch them grow with each passing week. Get them here
  • 16 Concrete and wood amenity tray
    Use this tray to collect catch-all items in your bathroom, entryway or wherever you find your essentials gathering. Get it here
  • 17 Moon night lamp
    The perfect nightlight for children's rooms. Simply tap it to adjust the brightness. Get it here
  • 18 Woven seagrass tote basket
    Perfect for shoes, laundry, linens, and even potted plants. Get it here
  • 19 Tile stickers
    Refresh the look of your kitchen or bathroom with the easy-to-use, easy-to-remove tile stickers. One package comes with a set of 12. Get it here
  • 20 Under shelf spice rack storage
    Free up your valuable cabinet space with this under-shelf spice and seasoning rack. Get it here
  • 21 Flip wall hooks
    Get it  here
  • 22 Minimalist wooden portable Bluetooth speaker
    This vintage-inspired Bluetooth speaker is small enough for portable use, but quality enough to use everyday at home. Get it here
  • 23 Agate gem bookends
    No two are alike, but they're a stunning addition to any bookshelf. Get them here
  • 24 Wooden digital alarm clock
    This alarm clock has a sleek modern design with no buttons or plastic parts in sight. Get it here
  • 25 Industrial wood table light
    This lamp gives vintage vibes with no assembly required. Get it here
  • 26 Wood and cork coasters
    Get them here
  • 27 Removable wallpaper
    Just because we can't all live in an industrial loft doesn't mean we can't have exposed brick. This removable wallpaper is an easy way to add color and texture to a room, without the commitment and expense of paint or a home redesign. Get it here
  • 28 Hexagonal wire floating shelves
    For minimalist storage with big design, these wire shelves will get the job done. Get them here
  • 29 Neon signs
    These cute indoor neon signs are a smart way to add color and personality to your space. Get them here
  • 30 Magnetic kitchen organization rack
    If you have limited wall and counter space, this magnetic rack will store all of your essentials: paper towels, hand towels, spices, tools, cook books, utensils and more. Get it here

