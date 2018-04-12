Shopping for home decor on Amazon feels a bit like combing through a yard sale. You know there’s almost always a good bargain to find, but digging through the overwhelming pile of stuff is a bit of a turn off.
It takes due diligence to find exactly what you’re looking for on Amazon. (Remember those counterfeit eclipse sunglasses that were trending all over the site last summer?) To change that, Amazon has within the last year added some surprisingly gorgeous home decor and furniture lines to its portfolio of brands, including mid-century modern maven Rivet and rustic-country line Stone & Beam.
Whether you’re looking for a new bedside lamp, or need a set of bookends, we’ve found 31 pieces of surprisingly beautiful home decor that nobody will know is from Amazon:
