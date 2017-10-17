Surrender Doesn’t Mean to Give Up

Hi friends.

I know I’m not alone.

We never are. That’s why I am not giving up and I want to share this with you today. Have you ever had those periods in your life, and your business where it just seems hard to gain traction and forward momentum? Laugh out loud. Maybe a lot as an entrepreneur right?

It’s what we do with it that counts. For me, the last year and a half has contained a lot of major life events.

Taking my mom with Alzheimer’s into our house. Giving her our master bedroom and bathroom and then watching her decline even more and pass away. And then the joy of my daughter who has been trying for years to have a second child finally conceive with a high-risk pregnancy after her second miscarriage.

That I’m happy to report has ended up with a beautiful almost 3-month-old baby girl. Now with my father just about ready to pass the sadness hits again and then the letting go.

So that’s enough of my story for now.

What about your story? What obstacles have you run up against as you’re trying to make traction with your business? How do you feel? Frustrated? sad? Overwhelmed? Stressed out?

There is light at the end of the tunnel. Just keep going. That’s why I talk about Feng Shui time management. There is no getting around life. The timing may be different but it happens to all of us.

Simplicity. Systems. Strategy. I believe in flow and ease. There is no sense in trying to swim upstream against a storm.

Do you need help with getting some direction?

I’m always delighted to chat with my readers for 15 minutes and give you one tip. Guaranteed no sales pitches.You can reach out in the comments below or email me directly or private message me on Facebook. I’m here for you.

Sending you tons of light and love.

Hugs