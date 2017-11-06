Survey: 49 Percent Of People Think There's Too Much TV To Watch

Too much TV isn’t rotting your brain — just your ability to decide what to watch.

A survey conducted by Hub Entertainment Research found that 49 percent of people believe there are “so many TV programs to choose from that it’s hard to know where to start.” This number of up from 42 percent when the question was asked back in 2014. There were also more TV shows to test your decision-making skills — 455 in 2016 versus 389 in 2014.

Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and Apple are investing heavily in original content, but Hub told Variety that “at some point the volume of content defeats itself.” Meaning: What’s the point of having limitless shows to choose from if they aren’t that good?

More odd, perhaps, is that the survey found that 73 percent of people believe “more of my total TV time is spent watching shows I really like,” down from 81 percent in 2014.

So ... people are watching more programming they don’t really like?

The survey gathered opinions from 2,214 people in the U.S. between the ages of 16 and 74, all of whom watch TV at least five hours a week and have a broadband connection.