Surviving the Ghosting

The online dating world is so hard to navigate. You only seem to meet people who are stage five clingers or those who turn you into a stage five clinger, there is no in between. The latter is worse because it inevitably leads to being ghosted. By this I mean reaching a point in the relationship where he goes silent. He no longer returns your texts and he doesn’t call. It leaves you feeling like absolute crap and potentially sending more texts than you ever should.

I would like to offer some advice, after being ghosted once or twice (okay, five-ish) times in my day. I know I am not alone. It is hard out here for a lady (in the streets, if you know what I’m saying).

1) When the texting back starts taking longer, brace yourself, the ghost is coming.

In the beginning, he’s all like “Have a nice day”, “Good night”, “You’re so funny”. He will text you back almost immediately, text you first and usually text follow-up questions to questions you may ask or just start asking personal things to indicate he is really trying to get to know you.

Then as the weeks go on, and probably after you’ve given him the goods, he may take an hour to text back. So then you take an hour to text back. Then he starts taking longer, so you take longer. Until eventually your last text is left on read.

2) When you are left on read, take the loss

You may give him the benefit of the doubt. Oh he’s at a construction site probably can’t use his phone.

Wrong. If he’s been using for weeks and slowly drifting, he is a goner, let him go.

3) I repeat, DO NOT DOUBLE TEXT

I used to suck at this because I am a friendly person and think I am hilarious. Sometimes I would follow up with a sarcastic funny to get the conversation flowing again. But you know what is worse than having “Haha yeah” left unanswered? Quoting Paul Rudd in Wonderlust, “I’m gonna pop off a piece of my diiiuckkkk” and getting nothing back.

4) If this one stings a little, mourn it and move on

Sometimes you liked him a lot and stupidly thought there was potential and now you are feeling the hurt more than you should. That’s fine. But don’t ever tell him. Lick your wounds, make out with someone else and move on. Eat ice cream. Whatever it takes.

5) Stop being a shallow bitch