Welcome back, Susan Boyle!

The singer who rocketed from obscurity a decade ago on “Britain’s Got Talent” competed on Monday’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” ― and wowed again.

Now a seasoned pro, the former runner-up performed for judge Simon Cowell for the first time since 2009, slaying the Rolling Stones’ “Wild Horses.”

“I can’t think of any other contestant who has defined this show better than you,” Cowell said. “You’re the one.”

Panelist Mel B went beyond words to praise the now 57-year-old singer, slamming the Golden Buzzer to vault her into the finals.